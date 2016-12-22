Two in custody for alleged burglary at Subway

By John Gardner
The Surveyor
Larimer County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an attempted burglary at the Subway on Mountain Avenue in Berthoud just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
According to David Moore, LCSO public information officer, two adult-male suspects are in custody and are believed to have allegedly entered the restaurant illegally. The Subway was closed at the time of the incident.
The incident ended just after noon. Several nearby businesses were evacuated or on lockdown while deputies and SWAT members cleared the building as a precaution for additional suspects but none were found.
“We do believe that there were only two involved and those two are in custody,” Moore said.
No further information was available as to the suspects’ identities. Booking information will be made available through the sheriff’s office later today.
This story will be updated as information is available.