Mary Jo Eason: April 25, 1958 – Jan. 30, 2017

February 1, 2017

Mary Jo Eason, 58, of Berthoud passed away Jan. 30, 2017, at her home, following a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born April 25, 1958, in Portland, Ore.,… Read more »

Michele Rae Jurs: June 4, 1968 – Jan. 24, 2017

January 26, 2017

Michele Rae Jurs of Berthoud Colorado joined her Heavenly Father on Jan. 24, 2017.  Michele was born on June 4, 1968 in Denver, Colorado to Frank and Carol Knowski. From… Read more »

Michelle Renee Womack: March 24, 1969 – Jan. 22, 2017

January 26, 2017

Michelle passed away on Jan. 22 after a year-long battle against cancer. She was a fighter to the very end. She was born March 24, 1969 in Huntsville, Ala., to… Read more »

A graceful transition

August 11, 2016

By Bob McDonnell The Surveyor It is ironic that Hollis Hunt works at Berthoud’s Grace Place Church. His first encounter there — some 12 years ago — was not that… Read more »

Bill Markham: local farmer, businessman, one of Berthoud 4H’s strongest supporters

August 4, 2016

By Katie Harris The Surveyor Within the Berthoud community, the term 4H is synonymous with four things: service, leadership, agriculture, and Bill Markham. Indeed, those who know the owner of… Read more »

An office with a view

April 14, 2016

Berthoud’s Terry Bullett traveled to the Earth’s edge for some really cool work By May Soricelli The Surveyor A state-of-the-art scientific facility on the frozen coastline of Antarctica, amidst a… Read more »

Photos: Berthoud Day 2016

June 9, 2016

All photos by Becky Justice-Hemann and Rudy Hemmann © Berthoud Weekly Surveyor 2016  

Photos: BHS graduation

June 7, 2016

All photos by John Gardner © Berthoud Weekly Surveyor 2016

Photos: BHS Veterans Day Ceremony

November 14, 2015

Images from the Veterans Day ceremony at Berthoud High School on Nov. 11. All photos © John Gardner / The Surveyor

Spartans take third at Soeby Classic

January 26, 2017

By Dan Karpiel The Surveyor For a program that has enjoyed nearly-uninterrupted, decades-long success, the Berthoud High School (BHS) wrestling program having a rebuilding year is something of a foreign… Read more »

Two of state’s best teams hand Berthoud two more defeats

January 26, 2017

By Dan Karpiel The Surveyor The last thing the struggling BHS basketball team needed was to face a pair of the state’s top-10 teams. Yet, you cannot control your schedule,… Read more »

Lady Spartans drop back-to-back conference games

January 26, 2017

By Dan Karpiel The Surveyor Just when it appeared the Berthoud High School (BHS) girls basketball team had found their groove, back-to-back losses against two of their fiercest rivals have… Read more »

Berthoud town hall moved to bank building in 1929

December 15, 2016

By Mark French The Surveyor Berthoud is getting a new town hall. At the end of December, the offices and meeting room of the Town of Berthoud will be moved… Read more »

Culp house is historic

September 22, 2016

By Bob McDonnell The Surveyor Berthoud resident Heidi Short is a fan of history. Along with her husband, Bryan, she is helping preserve some of Berthoud’s history. Short’s interest in… Read more »

BHS graduation was held at UB Church in 1907

May 26, 2016

Mark French Tales of the Little Thompson Surveyor Columnist Eight students graduated from Berthoud High School (BHS) in 1907. That year the “Berthoud School” was located in the city block… Read more »