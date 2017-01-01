-
Turner Middle School Science Fair winners announced
By Bob McDonnell The Surveyor This year’s Turner Middle School Science Fair found all 143 eighth graders displaying their projects in the school’s gym, according... Read more
-
Ivy Stockwell, Berthoud Elementary donate PJs for the holidays
By Aaron Reynolds The Surveyor If you visited Ivy Stockwell or Berthoud Elementary during the month of November or early-December you may have noticed the front... Read more
-
Local officers, family and friends make children’s Christmas wishes come true
By Katie Harris The Surveyor A year’s worth of effort finally paid off for board members, officers and volunteers with the Larimer County Santa Cops organization... Read more
-
The cold never bothered them anyway
Inaugural event a great success for Berthoud Chamber and community By Aaron Reynolds The Surveyor Despite sub-zero temperatures, hundreds showed up for the inaugural... Read more
-
Berthoud town hall moved to bank building in 1929
By Mark French The Surveyor Berthoud is getting a new town hall. At the end of December, the offices and meeting room of the Town of Berthoud will be moved…... Read more
Latest News
- 12/29 Community Calendar and Legals: Dec. 29, 2016
- 12/29 Turner Middle School Science Fair winners announced
- 12/29 Where to go after school?
- 12/28 Bertha “Beth” Goodner: 1936-2016
- 12/22 Ivy Stockwell, Berthoud Elementary donate PJs for the holidays
- 12/22 Local officers, family and friends make children’s Christmas wishes come true
- 12/22 The cold never bothered them anyway
- 12/22 Thomas Frederick Bennet
- 12/22 Bettye G. Gruber: Sept. 14, 1928 – Dec. 7, 2016
- 12/22 Spartans place a pair at NoCo Christmas tourney
>> << Special Sections
Community News
Community Calendar and Legals: Dec. 29, 2016
bws-2016-12-29-003
Bertha “Beth” Goodner: 1936-2016
Bertha “Beth” Goodner of Loveland, Colo., passed away on Dec. 23, 2016. Beth was born in Fort Collins, Colo., to Oma and William Watson in 1936. The family later moved to… Read more
Thomas Frederick Bennet
Thomas Frederick Bennett was born in Pennsylvania on Jan. 27, 1942. Husband, father, grandfather, friend and patriot, Tom was loved and respected by all who knew him. There are so many… Read more
Legals
Community Calendar and Legals: Dec. 29, 2016
bws-2016-12-29-003
Neighbors
A graceful transition
By Bob McDonnell The Surveyor It is ironic that Hollis Hunt works at Berthoud’s Grace Place Church. His first encounter there — some 12 years ago — was not that… Read more
Photo Galleries
Photos: BHS graduation
All photos by John Gardner © Berthoud Weekly Surveyor 2016
Sports
Spartans place a pair at NoCo Christmas tourney
By Dan Karpiel The Surveyor Competing in one of the biggest wrestling meets of the year, the Berthoud High School (BHS) wrestling team had a pair of players place in… Read more
Girls basketball enters break on hot streak
By Dan Karpiel The Surveyor Every team has their own identity. And the Berthoud High School (BHS) girls basketball team appears to be finding theirs. Berthoud enters the two-week Christmas… Read more
Turnovers doom Spartans against Thompson Valley
By Dan Karpiel The Surveyor On paper, a 1-8 record does not look good. But for Berthoud High School head boys basketball coach, Mike Burkett, there are positives to be… Read more