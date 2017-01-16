-
Drive-by truckers provide smile for friend
By John Gardner The Surveyor The best things in life aren’t things. For Berthoud resident George Wood, seeing a big rig drive by his house and hearing the air... Read more
-
Local beekeeping business received two awards in 2016
By Katie Harris The Surveyor Berthoud beekeeper Beth Conrey’s fascination with bugs started back when she was just a kid. “I’ve always been a bug lover,”... Read more
-
Turnovers doom Lady Spartans
By Dan Karpiel The Surveyor In just about every sport, there is perhaps no stat more telling than turnovers. In their last two games, both losses, the Berthoud High... Read more
-
Boys basketball searching for passion
By Dan Karpiel The Surveyor Of all the intangible aspects of athletics, passion ranks as one of the top rungs on the ladder of importance. And it is passion Berthoud…... Read more
-
Two taken to hospital after Tuesday crash
By Surveyor Staff Berthoud Fire crews had to cut the roof off a vehicle in order to remove a passenger after an accident involving a car and a semi-truck, Tuesday…... Read more
Alma Irene Krieger: Oct. 20, 1945 – Jan. 7, 2017
Alma Irene Krieger, 96, of Loveland, Colo., died Jan. 7, 2017, at her home. She was born on Jan. 10, 1920, in Anamoose, N.D., to John and Mollie Starck. Alma… Read more
A graceful transition
By Bob McDonnell The Surveyor It is ironic that Hollis Hunt works at Berthoud’s Grace Place Church. His first encounter there — some 12 years ago — was not that… Read more
Photos: BHS graduation
All photos by John Gardner © Berthoud Weekly Surveyor 2016
Lady Spartans’ game defined by defense
By Dan Karpiel The Surveyor Defense has always been a staple of a Randy Earl-coached basketball team. As Earl, the long-tenured Berthoud High School (BHS) girls coach, explained after Tuesday… Read more