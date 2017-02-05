By Dan Karpiel The Surveyor From a team standpoint, the Berthoud High School wrestling team has not had a stellar season, thanks to the combination of youth and a spate… Read more »

By Dan Karpiel The Surveyor “That was as good of defense as I’ve seen us play,” said Randy Earl, Berthoud High School (BHS) girls basketball coach, after his team held… Read more »

By Dan Karpiel The Surveyor It may have taken a while, but the old adage that good things come to those who wait – and work, and fight and struggle… Read more »

By Bob McDonnell The Surveyor It is ironic that Hollis Hunt works at Berthoud’s Grace Place Church. His first encounter there — some 12 years ago — was not that… Read more »

Michele Rae Jurs of Berthoud Colorado joined her Heavenly Father on Jan. 24, 2017. Michele was born on June 4, 1968 in Denver, Colorado to Frank and Carol Knowski. From… Read more »

Mary Jo Eason, 58, of Berthoud passed away Jan. 30, 2017, at her home, following a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born April 25, 1958, in Portland, Ore.,… Read more »

Berthoud Dance Company presents “Precious” at Loveland Rialto Theatre By Aaron Reynolds The Surveyor The Berthoud Dance Company is proud to present “Precious” at the famous Rialto Theatre in Loveland,… Read more »

The Berthoud Parks and Recreation Department held a Christmas Coloring Contest for kids in grades Preschool to sixth grade in December. Over 70 total entries for... Read more »

Scouts compete, demonstrate creativity at Pinewood Derby By Aaron Reynolds The Surveyor On Saturday, Jan. 21, nearly 50 Scouts, ranging in age from 6 to 11 years... Read more »

By Bob McDonnel The Surveyor Until recently, Kim Cruz, who lives on a ranch west of Berthoud, had never been published in a book, although she enjoys reading books... Read more »

« Taste of Berthoud: Saturday, Feb. 11 from 5 – 9 p.m. Reserve your tickets and save the date for the inaugural Taste of Berthoud. 100 percent of ticket sales go to Berthoud High School After Prom Event, and annual event that provides teens a safe and fun environment after Prom. This year we have a great line-up of sponsors including: City Star Brewing and Rise Artisan Bread, Berthoud Brewing Co. and Origins Catering, Old School Barbeque and Berthoud Surveyor, Side Tracked Restaurant, and Da Bean »

Archives Archives Select Month February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014