Spartans take third at Soeby Classic
By Dan Karpiel The Surveyor For a program that has enjoyed nearly-uninterrupted, decades-long success, the Berthoud High School (BHS) wrestling program having a... Read more
Pinewood Derby rolls on
Scouts compete, demonstrate creativity at Pinewood Derby By Aaron Reynolds The Surveyor On Saturday, Jan. 21, nearly 50 Scouts, ranging in age from 6 to 11 years... Read more
Berthoud Parks and Recreation Christmas Coloring Contest Winners
The Berthoud Parks and Recreation Department held a Christmas Coloring Contest for kids in grades Preschool to sixth grade in December. Over 70 total entries for... Read more
Cub Scouts meet the mayor
By Bob McDonnell The Surveyor Five Berthoud Cub Scouts from Troop 6, Webelos 2 gathered at the new Berthoud Town Hall to meet Mayor Steve Mulvihill on Jan. 13. The…... Read more
Lady Spartans back to winning ways
By Dan Karpiel The Surveyor One week ago, the Berthoud High School girls basketball team found themselves in the unfamiliar positon of having dropped back-to-back... Read more
Mary Jo Eason: April 25, 1958 – Jan. 30, 2017
Mary Jo Eason, 58, of Berthoud passed away Jan. 30, 2017, at her home, following a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born April 25, 1958, in Portland, Ore.,… Read more
Michele Rae Jurs: June 4, 1968 – Jan. 24, 2017
Michele Rae Jurs of Berthoud Colorado joined her Heavenly Father on Jan. 24, 2017. Michele was born on June 4, 1968 in Denver, Colorado to Frank and Carol Knowski. From… Read more
Michelle Renee Womack: March 24, 1969 – Jan. 22, 2017
Michelle passed away on Jan. 22 after a year-long battle against cancer. She was a fighter to the very end. She was born March 24, 1969 in Huntsville, Ala., to… Read more
A graceful transition
By Bob McDonnell The Surveyor It is ironic that Hollis Hunt works at Berthoud’s Grace Place Church. His first encounter there — some 12 years ago — was not that… Read more
Photos: BHS graduation
Two of state’s best teams hand Berthoud two more defeats
By Dan Karpiel The Surveyor The last thing the struggling BHS basketball team needed was to face a pair of the state’s top-10 teams. Yet, you cannot control your schedule,… Read more
Lady Spartans drop back-to-back conference games
By Dan Karpiel The Surveyor Just when it appeared the Berthoud High School (BHS) girls basketball team had found their groove, back-to-back losses against two of their fiercest rivals have… Read more