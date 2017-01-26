-
Berthoud Parks and Recreation Christmas Coloring Contest Winners
The Berthoud Parks and Recreation Department held a Christmas Coloring Contest for kids in grades Preschool to sixth grade in December. Over 70 total entries for... Read more
Cub Scouts meet the mayor
By Bob McDonnell The Surveyor Five Berthoud Cub Scouts from Troop 6, Webelos 2 gathered at the new Berthoud Town Hall to meet Mayor Steve Mulvihill on Jan. 13. The…... Read more
Lady Spartans back to winning ways
By Dan Karpiel The Surveyor One week ago, the Berthoud High School girls basketball team found themselves in the unfamiliar positon of having dropped back-to-back... Read more
Spartans losing streak reaches 12
By Dan Karpiel The Surveyor Losing focus, even if only for a short period of time, can often be decisive in a game’s final outcome. It has been a lesson…... Read more
Drive-by truckers provide smile for friend
By John Gardner The Surveyor The best things in life aren’t things. For Berthoud resident George Wood, seeing a big rig drive by his house and hearing the air... Read more
Community News
Curtis “Curt” Jay Soeby: Oct. 3, 1956 – Nov. 13, 2016
Curtis “Curt” Jay Soeby, 60, passed away on Nov. 13, 2016 at his home in Johnstown, CO. Curt was born on Oct. 3, 1956 to Donald and Bernice Soeby in… Read more
Janice “Jan” Elaine Bloss: Feb. 13, 1937 – Jan. 15, 2017
Janice “Jan” Elaine Bloss, 79, of Berthoud, Colo., passed away at home on Jan. 15, 2017, of Multiple Myeloma. She was born on Feb. 13, 1937, at the family farm… Read more
Neighbors
A graceful transition
By Bob McDonnell The Surveyor It is ironic that Hollis Hunt works at Berthoud’s Grace Place Church. His first encounter there — some 12 years ago — was not that… Read more
