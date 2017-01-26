Subscribe to Community News

Community News

Berthoud Parks and Recreation Christmas Coloring Contest Winners

January 19, 2017 | 0 Comment

The Berthoud Parks and Recreation Department held a Christmas Coloring Contest for kids in grades Preschool to sixth grade in December. Over 70 total entries for the first year competition… Read more »

Curtis “Curt” Jay Soeby: Oct. 3, 1956 – Nov. 13, 2016

January 19, 2017 | 0 Comment

Curtis “Curt” Jay Soeby, 60, passed away on Nov. 13, 2016 at his home in Johnstown, CO. Curt was born on Oct. 3, 1956 to Donald and Bernice Soeby in… Read more »

Janice “Jan” Elaine Bloss: Feb. 13, 1937 – Jan. 15, 2017

January 18, 2017 | 0 Comment

Janice “Jan” Elaine Bloss, 79, of Berthoud, Colo., passed away at home on Jan. 15, 2017, of Multiple Myeloma. She was born on Feb. 13, 1937, at the family farm… Read more »

Neighbors

A graceful transition

August 11, 2016 | 0 Comment

By Bob McDonnell The Surveyor It is ironic that Hollis Hunt works at Berthoud’s Grace Place Church. His first encounter there — some 12 years ago — was not that… Read more »

Bill Markham: local farmer, businessman, one of Berthoud 4H’s strongest supporters

August 4, 2016 | 0 Comment

By Katie Harris The Surveyor Within the Berthoud community, the term 4H is synonymous with four things: service, leadership, agriculture, and Bill Markham. Indeed, those who know the owner of… Read more »

An office with a view

April 14, 2016 | 0 Comment

Berthoud’s Terry Bullett traveled to the Earth’s edge for some really cool work By May Soricelli The Surveyor A state-of-the-art scientific facility on the frozen coastline of Antarctica, amidst a… Read more »

Photo Galleries

Photos: Berthoud Day 2016

June 9, 2016 | 0 Comment

All photos by Becky Justice-Hemann and Rudy Hemmann © Berthoud Weekly Surveyor 2016  

Photos: BHS graduation

June 7, 2016 | 0 Comment

All photos by John Gardner © Berthoud Weekly Surveyor 2016

Photos: BHS Veterans Day Ceremony

November 14, 2015 | 0 Comment

Images from the Veterans Day ceremony at Berthoud High School on Nov. 11. All photos © John Gardner / The Surveyor

Sports

Lady Spartans back to winning ways

January 19, 2017 | 0 Comment

By Dan Karpiel The Surveyor One week ago, the Berthoud High School girls basketball team found themselves in the unfamiliar positon of having dropped back-to-back conference games. Yet, the skid… Read more »

Spartans losing streak reaches 12

January 19, 2017 | 0 Comment

By Dan Karpiel The Surveyor Losing focus, even if only for a short period of time, can often be decisive in a game’s final outcome. It has been a lesson… Read more »

Turnovers doom Lady Spartans

January 12, 2017 | 0 Comment

By Dan Karpiel The Surveyor In just about every sport, there is perhaps no stat more telling than turnovers. In their last two games, both losses, the Berthoud High School… Read more »

Then and Now

Berthoud town hall moved to bank building in 1929

December 15, 2016 | 0 Comment

By Mark French The Surveyor Berthoud is getting a new town hall. At the end of December, the offices and meeting room of the Town of Berthoud will be moved… Read more »

Culp house is historic

September 22, 2016 | 1 Comment

By Bob McDonnell The Surveyor Berthoud resident Heidi Short is a fan of history. Along with her husband, Bryan, she is helping preserve some of Berthoud’s history. Short’s interest in… Read more »

BHS graduation was held at UB Church in 1907

May 26, 2016 | 0 Comment

Mark French Tales of the Little Thompson Surveyor Columnist Eight students graduated from Berthoud High School (BHS) in 1907. That year the “Berthoud School” was located in the city block… Read more »