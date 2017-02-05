-
Deanne Mulvihill selected as Citizen of the Year
Chamber celebrates members at annual Installation Dinner in Loveland By Surveyor Staff Citizen of the Year: Deanne Mulvihill, Berthoud Area Chamber of Commerce Director.... Read more
-
Local writer Kim Cruz featured in new book
By Bob McDonnel The Surveyor Until recently, Kim Cruz, who lives on a ranch west of Berthoud, had never been published in a book, although she enjoys reading books... Read more
-
Spartans take third at Soeby Classic
By Dan Karpiel The Surveyor For a program that has enjoyed nearly-uninterrupted, decades-long success, the Berthoud High School (BHS) wrestling program having a... Read more
-
Pinewood Derby rolls on
Scouts compete, demonstrate creativity at Pinewood Derby By Aaron Reynolds The Surveyor On Saturday, Jan. 21, nearly 50 Scouts, ranging in age from 6 to 11 years... Read more
-
Berthoud Parks and Recreation Christmas Coloring Contest Winners
The Berthoud Parks and Recreation Department held a Christmas Coloring Contest for kids in grades Preschool to sixth grade in December. Over 70 total entries for... Read more
Latest News
- 02/02 What is precious to you?
- 02/02 Deanne Mulvihill selected as Citizen of the Year
- 02/02 Local writer Kim Cruz featured in new book
- 02/02 Berthoud basketball earns much-needed win
- 02/02 Spartans clip Falcons’ wings
- 02/02 Multiple bright spots for Berthoud wrestling
- 02/02 Berthoud commercial property acquired by MCT Enterprises
- 02/02 Sheriff Smith chosen to head state sheriff’s association
- 02/01 Mary Jo Eason: April 25, 1958 – Jan. 30, 2017
- 01/26 Michele Rae Jurs: June 4, 1968 – Jan. 24, 2017
>> << Special Sections
Community News
What is precious to you?
Berthoud Dance Company presents “Precious” at Loveland Rialto Theatre By Aaron Reynolds The Surveyor The Berthoud Dance Company is proud to present “Precious” at the famous Rialto Theatre in Loveland,… Read more
Mary Jo Eason: April 25, 1958 – Jan. 30, 2017
Mary Jo Eason, 58, of Berthoud passed away Jan. 30, 2017, at her home, following a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born April 25, 1958, in Portland, Ore.,… Read more
Michele Rae Jurs: June 4, 1968 – Jan. 24, 2017
Michele Rae Jurs of Berthoud Colorado joined her Heavenly Father on Jan. 24, 2017. Michele was born on June 4, 1968 in Denver, Colorado to Frank and Carol Knowski. From… Read more
Neighbors
A graceful transition
By Bob McDonnell The Surveyor It is ironic that Hollis Hunt works at Berthoud’s Grace Place Church. His first encounter there — some 12 years ago — was not that… Read more
Photo Galleries
Photos: BHS graduation
All photos by John Gardner © Berthoud Weekly Surveyor 2016
Sports
Berthoud basketball earns much-needed win
By Dan Karpiel The Surveyor It may have taken a while, but the old adage that good things come to those who wait – and work, and fight and struggle… Read more
Spartans clip Falcons’ wings
By Dan Karpiel The Surveyor “That was as good of defense as I’ve seen us play,” said Randy Earl, Berthoud High School (BHS) girls basketball coach, after his team held… Read more
Multiple bright spots for Berthoud wrestling
By Dan Karpiel The Surveyor From a team standpoint, the Berthoud High School wrestling team has not had a stellar season, thanks to the combination of youth and a spate… Read more