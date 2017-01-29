Spartans take third at Soeby Classic By Dan Karpiel The Surveyor For a program that has enjoyed nearly-uninterrupted, decades-long success, the Berthoud High School (BHS) wrestling program having a... Read more »

Pinewood Derby rolls on Scouts compete, demonstrate creativity at Pinewood Derby By Aaron Reynolds The Surveyor On Saturday, Jan. 21, nearly 50 Scouts, ranging in age from 6 to 11 years... Read more »

Berthoud Parks and Recreation Christmas Coloring Contest Winners The Berthoud Parks and Recreation Department held a Christmas Coloring Contest for kids in grades Preschool to sixth grade in December. Over 70 total entries for... Read more »

Cub Scouts meet the mayor By Bob McDonnell The Surveyor Five Berthoud Cub Scouts from Troop 6, Webelos 2 gathered at the new Berthoud Town Hall to meet Mayor Steve Mulvihill on Jan. 13. The…... Read more »