Calendar Jan. 5, 2017

January 4, 2017 | 0 Comment

Louise Mary Baker: Dec. 19, 1941-Jan. 1, 2017

January 4, 2017 | 0 Comment

Louise Mary Baker, 75, of Berthoud, Colo., went to her Lord Jan. 1, 2017, at Pathways Hospice Care Center in Loveland, Colo. She was born Dec. 19, 1941, in Kingsville,… Read more »

Community Calendar and Legals: Dec. 29, 2016

December 29, 2016 | 0 Comment

Cody, Rae and Hollis Hunt stand outside Grace Place Church. Bob McDonnell / The Surveyor

A graceful transition

August 11, 2016 | 0 Comment

By Bob McDonnell The Surveyor It is ironic that Hollis Hunt works at Berthoud’s Grace Place Church. His first encounter there — some 12 years ago — was not that… Read more »

Berthoud resident and agriculture aficionado Bill Markham is photographed driving a tractor during the 2016 Berthoud Day Parade in June. Markham is a prominent local figure in the agriculture community and is also a champion to the 4H kids that raise livestock for auction. John Gardner / The Surveyor

Bill Markham: local farmer, businessman, one of Berthoud 4H’s strongest supporters

August 4, 2016 | 0 Comment

By Katie Harris The Surveyor Within the Berthoud community, the term 4H is synonymous with four things: service, leadership, agriculture, and Bill Markham. Indeed, those who know the owner of… Read more »

Berthoud resident and research scientist and engineer at University of Colorado - Boulder Terry Bullet traveled to Antarctica in 2014 and 2015 to install radio towers that help with research of Earth’s ionosphere. Photo courtesy of Terry Bullett

An office with a view

April 14, 2016 | 0 Comment

Berthoud’s Terry Bullett traveled to the Earth’s edge for some really cool work By May Soricelli The Surveyor A state-of-the-art scientific facility on the frozen coastline of Antarctica, amidst a… Read more »

Berthoud High School Class of 2016 co-valedictorians Jonathan Bosnich (red cap) and Lexia Wyse, give their commencement speech to their classmates on Saturday, May 28, at the commencement ceremony at Max Marr Stadium. John Gardner / The Surveyor

Lady Spartans’ game defined by defense

January 5, 2017 | 0 Comment

By Dan Karpiel The Surveyor Defense has always been a staple of a Randy Earl-coached basketball team. As Earl, the long-tenured Berthoud High School (BHS) girls coach, explained after Tuesday… Read more »

Bad second quarter dooms boys basketball

January 5, 2017 | 0 Comment

By Dan Karpiel The Surveyor Eight minutes might not seem like a long time. But in a basketball game, it is an eternity. In playing their opening Tri-Valley Conference (TVC)… Read more »

Spartans place a pair at NoCo Christmas tourney

December 22, 2016 | 0 Comment

By Dan Karpiel The Surveyor Competing in one of the biggest wrestling meets of the year, the Berthoud High School (BHS) wrestling team had a pair of players place in… Read more »

In 1929 the Town of Berthoud purchased the former First National Bank of Berthoud building at 328 Massachusetts Ave., for use as a town hall. When this photo was taken in the late 1950s or early 1960s, the present-day addition on the east side of the bank building had not been constructed. Photo courtesy of Jane Waggener Vielehr

Berthoud town hall moved to bank building in 1929

December 15, 2016 | 0 Comment

By Mark French The Surveyor Berthoud is getting a new town hall. At the end of December, the offices and meeting room of the Town of Berthoud will be moved… Read more »

The historic “Culp” house, located at 733 Fifth Street in Berthoud, was built in the 1890s but was recently purchased by Heidi and Bryan Short. The Shorts applied for and received a historical designation for the property through the Berthoud Historical Preservation Advisory Committee.

Culp house is historic

September 22, 2016 | 1 Comment

By Bob McDonnell The Surveyor Berthoud resident Heidi Short is a fan of history. Along with her husband, Bryan, she is helping preserve some of Berthoud’s history. Short’s interest in… Read more »

The Berthoud High School Class of 1907 was comprised to eight students. The male graduates, Fred Hartford (left) and Clifton McGlothlan (right) flanked their female counterparts when they posed for a photo on the steps of the United Brethren church. Emma Bennett (center) was the only young woman who faced the camera. Professor Van Hoose stood in the shadows between Bennett and McGlothlan. Photo courtesy of Ludlow Collection/ Berthoud Historical Society

BHS graduation was held at UB Church in 1907

May 26, 2016 | 0 Comment

Mark French Tales of the Little Thompson Surveyor Columnist Eight students graduated from Berthoud High School (BHS) in 1907. That year the “Berthoud School” was located in the city block… Read more »