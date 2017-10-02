TPC Colorado at Heron Lakes will be a big draw for Berthoud

By Surveyor Staff

When the golf course at Heron Lakes is completed, there’s little doubt that it will be one of the premier golfing destinations in northern Colorado, with the breathtaking views of the Front Range and Longs Peak that Berthoud residents have come to love. But now that it’s going to also be one of only 34 Tournament Players Club (TPC) courses in the nation, it’s going to be one of the premier golfing destinations in the United States.

The PGA Tour announced earlier this week, the planned construction of the TPC Network course in northwest Berthoud–TPC Colorado at Heron Lakes, the state’s first ground-up golf course project in nearly 10 years. TPC courses are sparse in the region; the nearest courses are in Nevada, Arizona and Texas.

Nestled alongside the sparkling blue waters of Lonetree, McNeil and Welch Reservoirs in Berthoud, the 18-hole championship golf course and clubhouse will feature sweeping majestic views of Colorado’s Front Range.

The course is currently scheduled to debut in the spring of 2018 under the TPC banner and is being designed by Arthur Schaupeter Golf Course Architects.

“We’re thrilled to finally announce TPC Colorado, which has been a highly anticipated project from everyone involved,” said PGA Tour Chief Operating Officer of Golf Course Properties, Jim Triola. “There hasn’t been a TPC course built from the ground up since we opened TPC San Antonio in 2010, so it’s a true testament to the returned desire for golf course developments.”

Licensed by the PGA TOUR, the TPC Network is comprised of 34 premier private, resort and daily fee golf properties designed by some of golf’s most elite architects. Twenty of the clubs are operated by affiliates of PGA Tour Golf Course Properties, Inc. Each TPC has hosted or has been designed to host tour-sponsored golf tournaments.

Since TPC Sawgrass first opened its world renowned Players Stadium Course in the fall of 1980, TPCs have provided the PGA TOUR with rent-free venues for tournaments, helping to boost championship golf purses and increasing charitable donations to grass roots non-profit organizations. At the same time, TPCs have provided recreational golfers with the unique opportunity to test their skills on the same layouts where the world’s best golfers compete.

TPC courses are known for their history of hosting PGA TOUR-sponsored golf tournaments, their outstanding conditioning and amenities, as well as a commitment to environmental excellence.

The TPC Network is also distinguished by its unwavering commitment to further the PGA TOUR’s “Together, anything’s possible” giving back mission through support of charitable and community-based programs.

While the course can be stretched out to over 7,900 yards long to provide a challenging round of golf to long players, multiple large tees on each hole will give recreational golfers an opportunity to play the course at any length they find enjoyable, ranging from 4,000 yards up to 7,600 yards. TPC Colorado is being designed to put the golf club and the fun in players’ hands, giving multiple options of play to discover on each hole and the opportunity to always play to their own strengths and desires, challenging for birdies where they feel confident and playing safely where they need.

The par-72 layout will take players on a full tour of the wonderful site with a combination of short and long holes. Holes playing from elevated ridges with spectacular panoramic views of Long’s Peak and the entire Front Range will make it obvious to golfers they are at TPC Colorado, while the holes laid out along the beautiful shorelines of the large reservoirs with their stacked-sod pot bunkers and fescue-lined fairways will give golfers a sense of the Scottish heritage of the sport.

Along with a championship 18-hole course, the TPC Colorado clubhouse will be a spectacular facility equipped with a golf shop, a grill, bar and dining room, and a separate pool and exercise facility. With expansive meeting and banquet spaces, the facility will serve as the ideal backdrop for versatile events and picturesque weddings, featuring bluebird skies and a vast mountainous skyline, states the release.

Upholding the PGA TOUR’s commitment to environmental excellence and sustainability at its golf courses, TPC Colorado will join the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program, putting operation plans in place that practice sound environmental management. Fairways will blend with the area’s natural terrain, reducing the environmental impact and allowing golfers to grow acquainted with the area’s varied ecosystem.

Correction: This story has been updated to correct the number of TPC golf courses; there are 34 not 35. Also, to clarify that the TPC is part of the PGA Tour, not the Professional Golfers’ Association of America.