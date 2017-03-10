Students check out the library during spring break

By Bob McDonnell

The Surveyor

Spring break for public school students in Berthoud is the week of March 13. Although kids look forward to this time off, many of them will say they are bored or have nothing to do at some point during the week.

The Berthoud Community Library has a plan to help with keeping the young ones occupied. Activities are scheduled every weekday throughout spring break.

The library’s website — www.berthoudcolibraries.org — has a listing of events during this week. It includes a Morning Munchies gathering every weekday. This event is mainly for the younger elementary students. The library’s website states, “Come in your pajamas and have a snack while you enjoy a story!” This event runs from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Youthful crafters can come to the library on Monday and Tuesday of spring break for what is called “Crafternoon.” The tagline for this event is, “Bring your imagination and leave with your creation.” Crafternoon takes place from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

On Monday and Tuesday afternoon the students can show up from 5 to 8 p.m. for movie time. March 13 is “Minion Monday.” March 14 had been labeled as “Toy Story Tuesday.”

For those about 10 years old and up, a live coding session will be offered on March 16-17. On March 17, the session includes hands-on coding. These classes go from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Lawrence, the library’s instructor and research specialist, says those attending will pick a character and pretend to be them. Participants will use the Minecraft version of live coding, Lawrence added.

On Friday the library staff wants students to get outside and play. This event, called “Active Afternoon,” features playtime with kids’ favorite librarian from 1 to 2 p.m.

Lastly, on March 18 at 2 p.m., younger students can come to the library and create a fairy garden to take home. This event is the only one during the week to require a fee. To cover supplies, each participant needs to bring $10. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Please RSVP by March 15 to take part in the fairy-garden construction.

The Berthoud Community Library telephone number is 532-2575. The library is located at 236 Welch Ave. For a complete listing of spring-break events at the library, visit online at: berthoud.colibraries.org/calendar/.

As always, the library has an array of books available for both students and adults during spring break and all year long.