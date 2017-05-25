Student artwork on display through April 16

By Bob McDonnell
The Surveyor
Artwork created by students in the Thompson School District (TSD) — including many from Berthoud — is on display at the Loveland Museum/Gallery. The show, called All the Places You Go: Journeys, Dreams and Imagination, runs until April 16. It is in the main gallery. The art show coincides with National Youth Art month and is the Thompson School District’s annual student art show.
The show is part of a program called ArtSteps, and was created in 2000 by the Loveland Museum and the TSD. “ArtSteps’ overall goals are to affirm community appreciation for young artists by displaying their artwork in a professional setting, as well as fostering relationships between local artists,” according the museum/gallery’s website.
Students from kindergarten through 12th grade are displaying two and three-dimensional works in the areas of photography, jewelry, ceramics, sculpture, collage, painting and drawing.
Many Berthoud students are participating in the show. From Berthoud Elementary School, Bradley Kankol, Coyle Hagerty, Vanessa Jessop and Preston Schultz are displaying tempera paint and marker; and Jessica Brekke, Eason Fraser, Madelyn Kuntz and Corban Hymel used colored pencil and marker collage. Autumn Gunderson, Novalee Kenton, Jorgan Bliss and Tyler Olson’s artwork was done in tempera paint and crayons.
Ivy Stockwell young artists Felicia Lin and Paige Farnam created drawings using colored pencils. Fellow student Avery Pfohl chose markers for her picture.
Acrylic painting techniques garnered wall space at the museum for Logan Hess and Gretchen Marty. Turner Middle school classmate Eliana Paradise created a ceramic mask.
At the high-school level, Berthoud High School students used a variety of methods to express their creativity. Digital photography was the way Siler Stein, Kiera Eason, Faith Kouns and Alex Luth used their talents. Tucker Horsch chose graphite, and Brittyn Shorb went with acrylic paint.
Laryssa Globensky’s drawing was made with graphite and colored pencil, and Tyler Mohatt’s art showed colored pencil and pen techniques.
The Loveland Museum/Gallery is located at 503 North Lincoln in downtown Loveland. Exhibit admission is $5, or free if you are a museum member. During the Night on the Town event on April 14, free admission will be offered from 6 to 9 p.m.