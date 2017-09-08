Sid Davis took pride in Titan and Rumely tractors

Tales of the Little Thompson
By Mark French
The Surveyor

Men love their tractors. Berthoud’s Sid Davis was no exception. In the 1920s and ‘30s, Davis spent his springs and summers on a dryland farm near Nunn, Colo. A Davis family photo album donated to the Berthoud Historical Society by Greg Ludlow contains several snapshots of Davis with his Titan and Rumely tractors. Davis used the tractors for wheat farming at his High Divide Ranch in Weld County north of Greeley.

In 1935 Emma Davis took a snapshot of her husband and his tractors in front of the equipment shed at their Nunn ranch. Her husband had carefully arranged his tractors by age in a line that extended from the oldest to the newest. His tractors included a 1916 Titan, a 1926 Rumely “6,” and 1935 Rumely “25.” Davis posed for the snapshot with his treasured tractors.

Davis’ oldest tractor was a 1916 Titan manufactured by the International Harvester Company that had been formed from the Deering Harvester Co., Plano Manufacturing Co., the Champion Line, and Milwaukee Harvester Co. in 1902.

Davis’ newest tractor, a Rumely “6,” was purchased in 1935. The tractor was manufactured by the Allis Chalmers Company that succumbed to bankruptcy and was dismantled in 1985.

In 1926 Sid Davis added a Rumely “25” tractor to his line of equipment. The tractor was manufactured in La Porte, Ill. The Allis Chalmers Company took over the Rumely line in 1931. All photos courtesy of Berthoud Historical Society

All photos courtesy of Berthoud Historical Society