Sid Davis took pride in Titan and Rumely tractors

Tales of the Little Thompson

By Mark French

The Surveyor

Men love their tractors. Berthoud’s Sid Davis was no exception. In the 1920s and ‘30s, Davis spent his springs and summers on a dryland farm near Nunn, Colo. A Davis family photo album donated to the Berthoud Historical Society by Greg Ludlow contains several snapshots of Davis with his Titan and Rumely tractors. Davis used the tractors for wheat farming at his High Divide Ranch in Weld County north of Greeley.

In 1935 Emma Davis took a snapshot of her husband and his tractors in front of the equipment shed at their Nunn ranch. Her husband had carefully arranged his tractors by age in a line that extended from the oldest to the newest. His tractors included a 1916 Titan, a 1926 Rumely “6,” and 1935 Rumely “25.” Davis posed for the snapshot with his treasured tractors.