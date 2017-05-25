Relays scoring big for BHS track team

By Kristi Leonard

Twenty-eight teams from around Northern Colorado and Wyoming met in Windsor last Saturday for the Windsor Invitational. There was an average of 60 to 75 competitors per event. In a meet this large, placing in the top15 should be considered noteworthy. Berthoud’s girls placed fifth in a tie with Loveland High School. The boys finished in a tie with Skyline High School for 14th place.

The first event of the day was the 3200-meter run. Berthoud High School’s Maycee White placed 11th and Alyssa Radloff 13th with personal best times of 12 minutes 53 seconds and 12:58 respectively. Noah Burtis was up nex,t improving his personal best time by over 30 seconds to finish in 11:02 in the eight-lap race. Murphy Vogele-Zimmerling won his heat of the 1600m to improve his best time, which is now 5:19.

Berthoud is known for sprint relay success but no one was sure how the team would do with several team members missing due to spring break. However, the Spartans did not miss a beat in the relays. Berthoud’s boys 400m relay team of Miguel Sarmiento, Brock Voth, Connor Siruta and Jake Rafferty finished 4th in a time of 45.87. Schmad replaced Siruta and combined with Sarmiento, Voth, and Rafferty for 5th place in the 800m relay.

On the girls’ side, the 400m relay team of Cora Fate, Jordan Hull, Sophia Visger and Alyssa Bailey placed 2nd in 54.72. Fate, Bailey, Visger and Cailey Archer worked together to place 2nd in the sprint medley relay in 1:58.81. Faith Kouns, Hannah Langer, Samantha Mulder and McKayla Milan placed 4th in 1:55.02 in the 800m relay.

Berthoud had a number of top-15 placings in individual events as well. Archer placed 3rd in the high jump with a jump of 5’0”, well below her best. The high jump in Windsor appears to have been a difficult contest because most competitors jumped two to three inches lower than their best. Bailey, a freshman, placed third in the long jump with a personal best of 16’ 6.25”. Bailey also ran the 100m dash and placed 11th in 13.76 seconds. Sophia Visger struggled a little in the long jump and jumped 15’4” managing to finish 8th. Visger was 10th in the triple jump in 31’2”. Samantha Mulder placed 5th in both the 100m hurdles in 17.47 seconds and in the 300 hurdles in 50.10 seconds. Hannah Langer was 13th in 18.40 seconds in the 100m hurdles.

The boys had several other top placings besides the relays. Ryan Schmad placed 4th in the long jump with a jump of 20’4” and 12th in the 200m with a time of 23.45. Brock Voth placed 4th in the triple jump with a jump of 40’ 5.75”. Jake Rafferty placed 10th in the 200m and 11th in the 100m dash. Connor Siruta placed 9th in the high jump with a jump of 5’6”. Josh Doyle was 15th at 5’4”. The boys high jump seemed to experience the same problem as the girls as more than half of the field did not clear opening height.

The entire Spartan team will be back together on Tuesday, March 21, at Berthoud’s Max Marr field for the Spartan Spike meet.