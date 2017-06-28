Organization seeking input on Colorado’s mental health system

By Surveyor Staff

Fort Collins – Mental Health Colorado is currently on a listening tour across Colorado.

Mental Health Colorado is the state’s leading advocate for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of mental health and substance-use disorders. MHC is hosting a series of community conversations to learn more about the mental health needs facing Coloradans and their families.

The organization’s “Conversation with Colorado” heads to Fort Collins on Tuesday, June 28, visiting communities in the state to engage more Coloradans in breaking through the barriers of mental health care.

Andrew Romanoff, president and CEO of Mental Health America of Colorado, leads the discussion.

Conversations with Colorado have already been held in Pueblo and Greeley. At each stop there’s been 60-70 people attending, including mental health professionals, family members with people fighting mental disorders, teachers, representatives from the law enforcement community, city and county representatives, and state lawmakers.

At these events, attendees share their experiences with the mental health-care system in the area. Barriers ranged from not even knowing where to start after a diagnosis, to trouble getting care. One success was the use of telepsychiatry to have better access to counselors. People have shared other positive points in care going on in their community as well.

Mental Health Colorado hopes to compile the information from the tour to help make Colorado a national leader in addressing mental health and substance-use disorders.

What: Mental Health Colorado Listening Tour Event

When: Tuesday June 28, 5:15 – 7 p.m.

Where: Old Town branch of Poudre River Public Library located at 201 Peterson St., Fort Collins.

Those interested in attending should RSVP by visiting mentalhealthcolorado.org/event/conversation-ft-collins/, or contact Barbara Shaw at 720-208-2239 for more information.