Obituary – Russell D. Williams

Russell David Williams, 76, passed away peacefully at his Berthoud home on Aug. 28, 2017. Russ was born Sept. 17, 1940, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Guy and Carolyn Williams, and is survived by Peggy Williams of Custer, S.D. and four children; including daughter Wendy Leifheit (Benny Leifheit) of Westminster, Colo., and grandchildren Jessica Hunziker, Nicholas Leifheit, Samuel Leifheit, Kristina Leifheit; son Michael Williams (Nancy Williams) of Rapid City, S.D., grandson David Williams and great granddaughter Emma Williams; daughter Pollyanna Bianconi (Kenny Burbach) and grandchildren CJ Bianconi and Cara Wallace; son James Williams (Lexi Gonsales) and grandson Anthony Wareham; sister CarolAnn Reynolds of Mt. Morris, N.Y.; and brother Robert Williams of Tucson, Ariz.

Russ was honorably discharged in 1965 after four years of service in the United States Air Force. Those who knew and loved Russ remember him as generous, always good for a (sometimes dirty) joke, avid collector, and someone who could give anyone a run for their money in a good debate. After serving in the military Russ worked for many years as a computer engineer for IBM and Storage Technology while raising his family. Later in life, Russ retired in Berthoud, Colo.

We give thanks to the people at Halcyon Hospice for their kind and caring support while leukemia took his life.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Place and time to be determined. Russ’ final wish was to be cremated and inurned at Arlington National Cemetery in the spring of 2018. Go to www.viegutfuenralhome.com for condolences and obituary.