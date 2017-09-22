Obituary – Luke Lee Charles Wilson

Luke Lee Charles Wilson, 23, previously of Berthoud, Colo., met our Lord and Savior on Sept. 4, 2017, due to a fatal motorcycle accident in Iowa. His family would like all friends and family to know Luke knew he would leave this Earth at an early age to attend to his work in heaven.

Luke was born in Loveland, Colo., on Oct. 20, 1993, to JoLinda and Jerry Wilson. Luke was a God fearing, and loving, man of faith. He touched and inspired the souls of everyone around him and was truly a bright shining light on this Earth.

Luke graduated from Berthoud High School in Colorado and went to live in Iowa. He recently moved to Nebraska near his mother’s ranch in Ravenna, Neb., to be their primary ranch hand. There was no harder working hand than Luke on the farm, and his passion for farming was obvious to everyone.

A funeral service was held on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, at Grace Place Church in Berthoud. Luke was buried near his family in the Berthoud cemetery. Funeral services were provided by Allnutt in Greeley.

The family would like to express their sincerest thanks to Pastor Clay Peck and the staff of Grace Place Church for opening their church, hearts and prayers for Luke.

Memorial contributions are appreciated to the Luke Wilson Memorial Fund, Reference: JoLinda Wilson, Five Points Bank, PO Box 1507, Grand Island, NE, 68802.