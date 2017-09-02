Lady Spartans win three of four

By Dan Karpiel

The Berthoud High School softball team has had a busy week, playing four games over the course of six days.

The Lady Spartans bounced back from their opening-day loss to Mead in a big way, dismantling Roosevelt 28-2 in their second Tri-Valley Conference (TVC) tilt of the season on Aug. 24 in Johnstown. Berthoud tallied 26 hits on the afternoon with juniors Sarah Jorissen and Addi Spears notching five and four hits, respectively, and each driving in four. Mandi Laib also had four RBI and Ashlynn Balliet had three on two hits. Jorissen was excellent inside the circle, striking out five Roosevelt batters and allowing the Lady ‘Riders to scatter just three hits in the mercy rule-shortened four-inning game.

Berthoud’s bats stayed hot the following night as they bested Thompson Valley by a 17-7 final tally in Loveland. Once again the trio of Balliet, Jorissen and Spears were a big part of the Lady Spartans offense, but every player who came to plate reached base at least once. Spears had four hits, including two doubles and a triple, driving in two from her customary leadoff spot. Jorissen went three-for-four with four RBIs and Balliet had two hits, including a homerun that a pine tree saved from landing in traffic, and also drove in four. Senior Sedona Cook was a perfect five-for-five from the plate and scored four runs for Berthoud while Jorissen struck out 10 and allowed only three earned runs in her seven innings inside the circle.

After the two strong showings, Berthoud’s defense was not on point at home against reigning TVC champion Erie in a rescheduled game on Monday afternoon. The Lady Spartans committed six fielding errors and were mercy-ruled for the second time in as many home games, losing 12-2 to the Lady Tigers in five innings. Berthoud took an early lead with RBIs from Jorissen and Balliet but then gave up 12 runs over the next three frames to take their second TVC loss of the season.

In the last of their four games in six days trek, Berthoud was able to scratch out a 2-0 win over TVC foe Skyline at Bein Field on Tuesday by a 2-0 final. The Lady Spartans got one RBI each from Jorissen and Spears, with Cook and Kali Thoren being the two who came home. Berthoud stranded 10 runners on base but were able to turn two double-plays defensively. Jorissen allowed only three hits and did not give a single free pass while striking out 11 to get her third win of the year.

“The first two weeks is definitely getting to know where people fit in, how they mesh, and how you have to communicate,” Balliet said. “We’ve been practicing as a team, getting better daily, working hard every day at practice, there’s been some tough times but we’re getting through it as a team.”

Berthoud (3-2, 2-2 conf.) will play their next game on Sept. 5 when they welcome Frederick (3-2, 2-1 conf.) to Bein Field.