Investigation into BHS hit and run continues

By Surveyor Staff

No arrests have been made, and investigators continue to search for the suspects who drove a vehicle through an entrance of Berthoud High School (BHS) last week.

An unknown vehicle drove along the roadway on the west side of the building that accesses the parking lot behind the high school. At one point the vehicle drove over the curb, over a large lawn area between the roadway and the building, and drove right through one entrance and out another. The two sets of doors are in a breezeway located at the west side of BHS.

A statement from Thompson School District notifying parents the morning of the incident reported “significant damage” to the building. The school was deemed safe by school district officials and classes and students’ schedules weren’t impacted by the incident.

As of Feb. 20, investigators continue to search for the suspects, according to Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Jim Anderson. Investigators were tight-lipped on details of the case.

The vehicle caused significant damage to a portion of the school the morning of Feb. 14, potentially costing the district thousands of dollars in repairs.

The incident occurred at 3:47 a.m., so luckily no one was inside the school at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported.