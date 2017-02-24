Flores pleads ‘not guilty’ in Doolittle murder case

By John Gardner

The Surveyor

FORT COLLINS – Tanner Flores pleaded not guilty to charges of first degree murder of former Berthoud High School graduate and 2017 Boulder County Fair and Rodeo Queen Ashley Doolittle.

Flores is charged with two counts of first degree murder and one count of second degree kidnapping. He appeared in an orange jumpsuit and shackles in a courtroom at the Larimer County Justice Center in Fort Collins on Feb. 23 for an arraignment hearing where he entered the not guilty plea in front of his and Doolittle’s family members.

Eighth Judicial District Judge Gregory Lammons ordered Flores to undergo a mental evaluation at the Colorado State Mental Health facility in Pueblo. He did not set a trial date saying that it would be appropriate to wait until the result of the evaluation was complete. Lammons set a status conference for April 10.

