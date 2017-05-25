Donald (Don) W. Crain: Jan. 3, 1945 – March 27, 2017

Donald Winfield Crain died at his home sometime Sunday night. He was found Monday afternoon March 27, 2017. The Larimer County Coroner’s office ruled he died from natural causes.

Don was born Jan. 3, 1945, in Indianapolis, Ind. to Stella Lavern (Ashley) Crain and Stanley Ray Crain, both deceased. He is survived by his brother Stanley Eugene Crain of Indianapolis, Ind., his sister Diana Jean Crain of Petaluma, Calif., and five wonderful children whom he raised with Molly (Murphy) Crain in Brownsburg, Ind.: Michael and Darren (Barb) of Indianapolis, Ind.; Mathew (Erin) and Michelle Bird of Bloomington, Ind., and Daniel (Megan) of Washington D.C. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Simon, James, Wesley, Mackenzie and Hunter.

Don worked as a lawn specialist for many years with ConAgra. When the company moved its offices from Indianapolis to Greeley, Colo., Don moved with them. He made his home in Berthoud, and after leaving ConAgra began his own lawn care business Lawn Air.

Upon retirement Don became an avid bicyclist and hiker, and was a founding member of ROMEO (retired old men eating out) at Da Bean coffee shop. In 2013 he began as a volunteer driver for Rural Alternative for Transportation (RAFT) and quickly moved into lead scheduler, then a member of the Berthoud Golden Links and RAFT boards. In 2014 he was the RAFT Driver of the Year and Larimer County Volunteer of the Year for Volunteers of America, Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP). Anyone who encountered Don got to hear about the volunteer driver program which he loved dearly and to which he committed his time, talents and treasure. He was the heart of the program. Persons desiring to make a memorial contribution in Don’s name may send their donation to: RAFT, P.O. Box 1074, Berthoud, CO 80513.

A memorial service is pending at First Presbyterian Church of Berthoud. Final plans can be obtained by phoning the church office at 970-532-2192.