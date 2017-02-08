Deanne Mulvihill selected as Citizen of the Year

Chamber celebrates members at annual Installation Dinner in Loveland
By Surveyor Staff
Citizen of the Year: Deanne Mulvihill, Berthoud Area Chamber of Commerce Director.
Deanne Mulvihill needs no introduction. Her role at the Berthoud Area Chamber of Commerce puts her front and center of as the voice of the business community but also as a dedicated community leader at several annual Chamber events throughout the year such as Berthoud Day and the ever popular Oktoberfest.
“Deanne is the heart and soul of our local businesses,” reads a nomination statement.
Mulvihill aids local businesses in understanding ways to thrive and continually raises the bar in order to support them. Her support of local businesses is unwavering and true. Mulvihill has been the chamber director for nearly four years and has guided the chamber to more than double the memberships in the time. She is also the wife of Berthoud Mayor Steve Mulvihill.
“The amount of energy and dedication Deanne puts into the chamber and the community is out of this world,” the statement read.
Other nominees for Citizen of the Year include: Ruth Fletcher-Carter, Scott Banzhaf, and former Berthoud Chamber Board President Michele Ballenger.
Business of the Year: Grace Place
Grace Place received the award for its role in supporting the community through its own programs and also through supporting other’s.
“They are a huge blessing to our community,” reads a statement on the chambers’ website.
Grace Place is an integral part of the town’s annual Christmas in Berthoud.
Other nominees for business of the year include: Grandpa’s Café, Linnertz Hardwood Flooring, LLC, Mueller and Associates, CPA, LLC, Neuhaus Real Estate, and Quality Renovations and Home Services.
Doctors Fickel Award: Kevin Ruebesam with Thrivent Financial
Ruebesam is described as incredibly generous to the community both in his personal and professional capacity as Thrivent Financial supports many events.
Other nominees include: Grace Place pastor Clay Peck.
Main Street Car Care owner Larry Leach received Ambassador of the Year recognition for his support as a chamber ambassador.