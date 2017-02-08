Curtis “Curt” Jay Soeby: Oct. 3, 1956 – Nov. 13, 2016

Curtis “Curt” Jay Soeby, 60, passed away on Nov. 13, 2016 at his home in Johnstown, CO. Curt was born on Oct. 3, 1956 to Donald and Bernice Soeby in North Dakota. He was raised in Berthoud, CO where he wrestled, graduated and raised his boys.

Curt was a hardworking man and a great dad with a big heart. His three children, Jenny, Kurtis, and Kyle, were his everything.

Curt worked at several Safeway Grocery stores in Northern CO for 35 years. This is where he met most of his lifelong friends.

Curt enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, bowling, and working on numerous vehicles or whatever needed fixing at the time. He was a great mechanic. The last few years of his life he kept busy with his wonderful garden of fruits and vegetables that he showed off every chance he got.

Curt was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; parents, Donald and Bernice Soeby; daughter, Jenny Soeby-Cress and son, Kurtis Soeby.

Curt leaves behind his son, Kyle Soeby of Loveland; sister, Dawn (Greg) Brock of Colorado Springs and his nephews, Nick (Fiance Lauren Hull) Gochis of Colorado Springs and Matthew (Amber) Gochis of Cary, N.C. Curt’s lifelong best friend, who he called his “brother,” Thane and his wife, Carrie Sprecher and their two children, Nick Sprecher of Glendora, California, Lindsey (Eddy) Sprecher-Martinez and their children Hailey, Nevaeh, and Ayden of Aspen, CO.; aunt, Toni and many family members in North Dakota.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Curt’s home on Saturday, January 28 from 1-4 p.m. at 152 Basswood Ave. Johnstown, CO. Friends may send condolences to the family at bohlenderfuneralchapel.com.