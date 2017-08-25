There was an error in the Surveyor this week regarding the headline on page 1, “Town poised to own 51 percent of Lake Loveland.” The headline should have read, “Town poised to own 51 percent of Loveland Reservoir.” Lake Loveland is in the middle of Loveland and owned by the Greely-Loveland ditch company. Loveland Reservoir, aka., Loveland Lake, is in Berthoud, and owned by the Loveland Lake and Ditch Company. Thanks to Greg Carter for making us aware of our error, we appreciate it.
Corrections – August 24, 2017
