Work to begin on final phase of I25 climbing lane project

Starting the week of May 7, crews will begin work on the final phase of the Interstate 25 climbing lane project. Final work items include the milling and overlay of southbound lanes, as well as guardrail improvements and final striping along the corridor for all southbound and northbound lanes. This project is expected to be completed by July/August 2017. SEMA Construction of Centennial was awarded the prime contract on this $10.3 million project. Since last Spring, crews have made significant progress by completing construction of a third climbing lane on southbound I-25, relieving congestion and improving traffic flow operations by providing trucks and oversized vehicles a climbing lane.