Work to begin on final phase of I25 climbing lane project

Special to the Surveyor
Starting the week of May 7, crews will begin work on the final phase of the Interstate 25 climbing lane project. Final work items include the milling and overlay of southbound lanes, as well as guardrail improvements and final striping along the corridor for all southbound and northbound lanes. This project is expected to be completed by July/August 2017. SEMA Construction of Centennial was awarded the prime contract on this $10.3 million project. Since last Spring, crews have made significant progress by completing construction of a third climbing lane on southbound I-25, relieving congestion and improving traffic flow operations by providing trucks and oversized vehicles a climbing lane.
Travelers should expect single-lane and shoulder closures during road improvements. Construction work hours
will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Additional night work will be required to complete the
mill and overlay portion of the construction. Construction hours for night work will be 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and single
lane closures are anticipated for both northbound and southbound traffic. On rare occasions, night work may
begin at 7 p.m. for specific work that will take a longer duration to complete. Speed limits through the project
work zone will be reduced to 65 mph.
To receive update about road conditions, construction information, or if you have questions or concerns, please
send us an email at i25climbinglane@gmail.com, call the project hotline at 970-373-1584 or log on to the project
website: www.cdot.gov/ projects/i-25-climbing-lane.