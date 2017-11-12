Winter clothing swap scheduled for Nov. 19

Special to the Surveyor
Have too many, or need extra, winter clothes? Donate to or come to a clothing swap.
First Presbyterian Church of Berthoud and First United Methodist Church of Berthoud are collaborating to offer clothing at no charge to anyone who needs help staying warm this winter.
To those who would like to donate, please bring winter clothing items (sweaters, long-sleeved shirts, wool socks, pants, coats, ski wear, hats, scarves, mittens, etc. for all ages) to First Presbyterian at 531 Eighth St., Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., now through Nov. 16. Please bring your donations to the north entrance on Massachusetts Avenue. You may also drop off donations at the Methodist Church at 820 Ninth St., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Nov. 17.
To families and individuals who need warm clothes for winter, come to First United Methodist at 820 Ninth St., on Sunday, Nov. 19, from 4 to 6 p.m.
At 5 p.m., both churches will celebrate their traditional annual Thanksgiving service with Scripture and song. The community is invited to join in this time of worship and fellowship.