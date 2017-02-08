Berthoud Dance Company presents “Precious” at Loveland Rialto Theatre

By Aaron Reynolds

The Surveyor

The Berthoud Dance Company is proud to present “Precious” at the famous Rialto Theatre in Loveland, Feb. 4-5. If you plan to attend, make sure you pay special attention to the showings as the times are different for each day. The Saturday, Feb. 4, show begins at 7:30 p.m., while the Sunday, Feb. 5, show is the perfect one to catch after church or brunch, with a 1 p.m. show time. Regardless of the showing, tickets for “Precious” are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors.

Along with local children who are members of the Berthoud Dance Company, the production will also feature Spoke N Motion Dance Company from Denver and Dance Express from Fort Collins. The Berthoud Dance Company has collaborated with both troupes in the past, that feature dancers with and without disabilities. According to David Mineo, artistic director for the Berthoud Dance Company, altogether the performance will feature over 80 cast members.

Mineo explained the concept for the production derived from a Lindsey Buckingham song (Fleetwood Mac guitarist) that will also open the show at the Rialto, presenting the question: What is precious to you?

The Berthoud Dance Company began practice for the performance last fall and will feature lots of original choreography as well as dramatic, thought-provoking material.

“I have a great staff of instructors right now,” Mineo added. “They’re very talented. We always encourage the kids to give us ideas and be creative as well. So, between the kids and instructors, we come up with some original pieces that are very entertaining but also dramatic.

The Berthoud Dance Company features annual events at the historical Rialto Theatre which Mineo described as a “grand experience for everyone involved and a memory of a lifetime.”

Mineo concluded, “It is quite the entertaining evening. It is not a recital, it is a performance.”

According to its website, the Berthoud Dance Studio is one of the most creative dance studios along the Front Range that “encourages imagination, originality and creativity from its students and instructors.” The Berthoud Dance Company takes inspiration from local artist James Vilona and has performed in Berthoud, Loveland, Longmont, Johnstown, Mead and Fort Collins in the past, including an annual event at the historical Rialto Theatre.

For more information including tickets visit the Rialto Theatre at 228 E. Fourth Street in Loveland or dial 970-962-2421. You can also find out more about the local dance organization and future events by visiting berthouddancecompany.com.