Voth and Bailey are Tri-Valley Conference Champs

By Kristi Leonard
The Surveyor
Berthoud High School’s newest school record holder, Brock Voth, was very successful last Friday and Saturday at the Tri-Valley Conference track and field meet at Longmont High School. The junior won the triple jump and was part of two relays that set season-best times. Although Voth did not better his mark this week in the triple jump, he won the event by almost two feet over Roosevelt’s Caleb Kimball who placed second. Voth also ran on the boys 4×100 and 4×200 relays with Miguel Sarmento, Jake Rafferty and Ryan Schmad, placing second and earning All-Conference recognition. Both relays are currently ranked sixth in the state after they set season-best times at the conference meet.
The boys 4×800 relay team of Tyler Markell, Kade Leonard, Ty Williams and Carlos Gutierrez nearly captured a season best time by running 8:33 for fifth place. This relay currently has the last available spot for state qualifying but will have an opportunity next Friday to improve upon their time at the St. Vrain Invitational meet. Connor Siruta placed third in the high jump at 5-9 and is currently ranked 13th in the state standings.
Schmad and Sarmiento ran personal best times in the 200, and Rafferty and Michael Creager ran a personal best time in the 100, but none of the boys are currently in the top rankings for state qualifying. Raffery placed fourth, Trinity Buckley placed sixth and Schmad placed eighth in the long jump. Dawson Visger placed fifth in the discus with magical numerical throw of 123-4.
Distance runners, Josh Doyle and Noah Burtis, earned points in the 3200, finishing fifth and eighth respectively in 10:22 and 11:01. Markell placed sixth in 2:05 and Carlos Gutierrez was eighth in 2:07 in the 800. Cooper Skoric placed fifth in the 100 hurdles and sixth in the 300 hurdles, running personal best times in both races.
Freshman Alyssa Bailey has missed the past three weeks due to a hamstring injury. Bailey tested herself on Friday by running the 100, placing seventh in 13.57. With a good night’s sleep, Bailey competed in the long jump, her strongest event, on Saturday morning. Not sure how she would feel, Bailey just relaxed her expectations and tried to enjoy the process. When the marks were measured, Bailey had jumped a new personal-best jump of 16-7 and won the event. Junior Sophia Visger, who has also missed much of the season due to injury, placed fourth with a jump of 15-9 that marked her best jump of the season. Visger also jumped 4-9 in the high jump for eighth place.
Samantha Mulder earned All-Conference honors with her second-place finish in the 100 hurdles. Mulder had a busy day running legs on the sprint medley relay, the 4×100 relay, and the 300 hurdles. Cora Fate, Jordan Hull and Cailey Archer teamed up with Mulder on the two relays placing fourth in the 4×100 relay and fifth in the sprint medley relay.
Jordan Keck placed sixth in the triple jump with her jump of 30-1, while Jesa Megenhardt was seventh with a jump of 29-8. Jayda Chemamie placed fourth in the shot put with a two-and-a-half foot improvement over her personal best. Maycee White and Alyssa Radloff placed seventh and eighth, respectively, in the 3200. White just missed the state-qualifying standard by three seconds.
Radloff and White and the rest of Berthoud’s potential state qualifiers will have one chance left next Friday at the St. Vrain Invitational. This meet has qualifying standards for high school athletes and will feature many of the best of track athletes in northern Colorado. There will also be elite athletes from around the world competing for prize money in the 100, 200, 400, mile and pole vault.
There is a $7,000 purse for anyone who can set a new Colorado record for the mile. The current record is 4:01.27 set by Tabor Stevens in 2015. A bonus prize of $10,000 will be awarded for a sub four-minute mile. A 19 foot pole vaulter is scheduled to compete. The elite athletes will be hosting a clinic for all interested track athletes on Saturday morning from 9-11 a.m. Cost is $10 per athlete. Parents and coaches are free.
If you go to the meet, bring your gently-used running shoes and gear for donation to One World Running. Admission will be reduced to buy one – get one free for people who bring food items or toiletries for the OUR Center of Longmont which helps move people toward greater self-sufficiency by unifying community resources.