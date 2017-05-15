Voters concerned with improperly sized ballot secrecy sleeves

Town says not to worry about secrecy sleeves; votes will still count without
By Surveyor Staff
The town has received several inquiries regarding the 2016 Election ballots that were mailed out last week. Apparently the ballots don’t fit entirely into the secrecy sleeve, leaving the sleeve unable to be sealed. However, According to Berthoud Deputy Town Clerk Tamiko Brewster, this isn’t an issue and won’t affect the ballots at all.
“It will in no way invalidate their ballot,” Brewster said.
Brewster clarified that according to Colorado state statute, secrecy sleeves aren’t required for absentee ballots.
So, what can voters do?
Two things: Voters can simply not use the secrecy sleeve, placing the ballot into the return envelope and return or mail the ballot back to the town, or voters can place the ballot into the secrecy sleeve and without sealing the sleeve, place both into the return envelope, seal the envelope and return the ballot. Either way is acceptable and both will be valid.
The important thing to remember is to not make any additional folds to the ballot itself; refold it as it was received.
Voters can drop off their ballots during normal business hours between now and 7 p.m. on April 5. As well, registered voters have until 5 p.m. Monday, March 21 to request an absentee ballot. However, Brewster said that while absentee ballots can still be picked up at town hall after that date, they will not be mailed out after March 21.
Voters are encouraged to contact town hall with questions at 970-532-2643.