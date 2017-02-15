Vehicle crashes through Berthoud High School

By Surveyor Staff
A vehicle caused significant damage to Berthoud High School Tuesday morning and authorities are still searching for the suspects involved.
According to Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer David Moore, the incident occurred at 3:47 a.m. Tuesday. No one was inside the school at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported he said.
Moore said that the vehicle was driving along the roadway on the west side of the building that accesses the parking lot behind the high school. At one point, the vehicle drove over the curb, over a large lawn area between the roadway and the building and drove right through one entrance and out another. The two sets of doors are in a breezeway located at the west side of Berthoud High School.
A statement from the Thompson School District notifying parents Tuesday morning of the incident reported “significant damage” to the building. The school was deemed safe by school district officials and classes and students’ schedules weren’t impacted by the incident.
The search is on for the suspect vehicle, Moore said, however, authorities haven’t released any information regarding the vehicle’s description as of Tuesday afternoon.