Two taken to hospital after Tuesday crash

Berthoud Fire crews had to cut the roof off a vehicle in order to remove a passenger after an accident involving a car and a semi-truck, Tuesday afternoon.
The accident occurred around 3 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 287 and County Road 6 just west of Berthoud.
The two passengers in the car were injured and taken to Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland; however, the extent of their injuries was not released.
According to reports, the car was traveling southbound on 287 when it apparently slid on ice into northbound lanes when it struck the semi-truck. The operator of the truck was not injured in the accident.