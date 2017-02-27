Two pulled from plane that crashed into Culver Reservoir

By Surveyor Staff

Two people were pulled from a small plane that apparently crash landed into Culver Reservoir, southwest of Berthoud, Monday morning. Culver Reservoir is west of Highway 287, just off S. County Road 23 E, between W. CR 4 and W County Line Road.

According to the Berthoud Fire Department, the two people pulled from the plane were transported to a nearby hospital to be evaluated. No word on their condition has been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and few details were released. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.