Turner students re-enact “Trial of the Century”

Scott Washenfelder’s sixth grade literature classes participated in a mock trial at Berthoud Town Hall, May 15 and 16. The students read the novel “The Trial,” by Jen Bryant this semester, a fictional story from the perspective of a 12-year-old girl based on the true life saga of the trial of Bruno Richard Hauptmann who was accused and convicted of the abduction and murder of famous aviator Charles Lindbergh’s 20-month old son in 1932. Every student was asked to apply for a position in the trial and was given a roll in the courtroom. School Resource Officer Kevin Kingston arranged for the meeting space in Town Hall and set up the courtroom scene for the trial. The students not only learned about the case, that was dubbed the “Trial of the Century” by the media, but also about the history of the 1930s and the effects of the Great Depression.