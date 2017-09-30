TPC Colorado held their Founding members Celebration last Saturday morning. The event was held for the 86 families that have purchased private memberships. The morning included breakfast, a 13-hole Scramble and an awards lunch. Course manager Larry Collins and owner Jon Turner welcomed the new members to the course and talked about the future amenities that will be available to the members.
TPC Colorado at Heron lakes holds first event
Posted by editor on September 29, 2017 in Local News | 0 Comment
Tags: golf, heron lakes, tpc colorado