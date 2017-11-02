Town taking action after petition effort

By Amber McIver-Traywick

The Surveyor

A petition initially aimed at improving pedestrian access to Ivy Stockwell Elementary for students who live east of First Street, expanded to improving access in the area for all residents. The petition was signed by 247 people in hopes of encouraging the Town of Berthoud to take action by putting up new road signs, improving sidewalk,s and adding bike lanes.

Kelsey Byron, a resident of the Mary’s Farm subdivision and a mother with children who attend Ivy Stockwell, spearheaded the petition after walking and biking to the school with her children and seeing the dangers first-hand. “I think that it’s a little bit of a mother-bear thing, when you feel like your kids are in danger, but when I met so many people that told me their story and their needs I thought maybe I could help” she said.

Byron explained it’s not just children walking to school who are affected. “I met people who live two blocks from the library and can’t take their walker to the library because there are no sidewalks and they don’t feel safe getting there.” She also mentioned she has seen people “…walking their dogs down the middle of Welch at night because they didn’t have any place to do it aside from trespassing in someone’s yard.”

In addition to the petition, Byron and fellow parent and Mary’s Farm resident, NatalieVogt, also did a survey of fellow Ivy Stockwell parents who participated in an annual event where students are encouraged to bike or walk to class. “A significant number of people said portions of their walk weren’t safe, intersections were busy and they needed more sidewalks,” Byron said, but many felt safer having the crossing guard at the school.

Byron, along with Vogt, went door-to-door obtaining the signatures. A formal presentation was made and the signed petition was submitted to the town board at the Oct. 10 meeting.

Town Administrator Mike Hart said as a result of the petition “…staff is taking action to install an ADA-compliant crosswalk at Indiana and First Street.” Additionally Hart said a four-way stop will also be installed at Second Street and Welch Avenue. The town has future plans to install a new railroad crossing on Spartan Avenue, and when that happens there will be another east-west route for citizens to use.

The petition has seen a great deal of support from the community, town administrators, board members, and also representatives from the school and Thompson Valley School District.

“We are super excited about the town’s commitment to do this and put up the crossing. It still doesn’t meet all the needs, but we are in ongoing discussions,” Bryon said of the strides being made.

Byron said at this point it’s not a matter of convincing the town things need to be improved, they see the need, but she and Vogt want to make sure the issues are not forgotten in the upcoming budget considerations. “We just don’t want to lose the momentum and make sure people who did sign the petition know that we will follow it through and make sure that somehow a safe route is established.”