Things warm up at the fire station

The Berthoud Fire Protection District (BFPD) and a nonprofit called Firehouse Quilts of Colorado, Inc. have teamed up to brighten the day of some local residents. Together, the two organizations will offer quilts to those who have been involved in fires, accidents, etc.
BFPD Fire Marshall Mike Bruner recently accepted a donation of 25 quilts to be used by the department. These quilts will be at the fire stations, on the fire apparatus, and also on the ambulances in Berthoud.
Firehouse Quilts was started in August of 2003. Barbara Carlson, coordinator at Firehouse Quilts says there are 40 active members sewing quilts. They meet two times a month to sew quilts in Littleton, Colo. The fabric used is 100 percent cotton and comes via donations.
The group produced about 800 quilts last year. Recipients include fire departments, ambulance companies, social and human services agencies, crisis centers, and Craig Hospital in Denver.
Bruner says the quilts from Firehouse Quilts are packaged and include the name of the person who created it. He was told by Carson that when BFPD runs low on quilts, Firehouse Quilts will supply more. She says the snuggle or lap quilts are most popular. A snuggle quilt measures 45 inches by 45 inches. The sewers also do some larger quilts that are lap- or wheelchair-sized.
Firehouse Quilts accepts cash and quilt donations. Their website is www.firehousequilts.org. Additionally, Bruner says any local people who want to donate new quilts to be used in Berthoud may contact him at the fire station. The telephone number is 532-2264.