Temporary closure of South Shore of Carter Laker

The Surveyor

The South Shore area of Carter Lake will be getting a facelift, resulting in a temporary closure to the campground, boat ramp and other facilities there.

The South Shore area, located at the southern end of the popular reservoir west of Berthoud, Colo., will close starting Monday, Sept. 11. No public access to the area will be allowed during construction. The South Shore boat ramp will close for the season on Sunday, Sept. 10.

The Sundance Trail, which parallels the western shore of Carter Lake, will remain open during construction, but people traveling on the trail will not be able to access restrooms or other amenities at South Shore.

Construction at South Shore is expected to be completed in spring or early summer of 2018.

The temporary closure is the result of improvements coming to the South Shore area, which are based on input from park users and the 2007 Parks Master Plan. Improvements will include:

Repaved parking areas and roads

Improved boat ramp access

Additional electric campsites

New restrooms

This project is designed to keep what works and tweak what hasn’t been working well at South Shore. Day use facilities, such as the group pavilion, picnic tables, volleyball court, horseshoe pits, etc., will remain.

This is the final major project outlined in the 2007 Parks Master Plan. An updated Reservoir Parks Master Plan should be completed and published later this year.

While Larimer County Department of Natural Resources manages recreation at Carter Lake, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation owns and manages the reservoir and is providing funding to support this project.

For questions or more information, please contact Dan Rieves, Carter Lake district manager with Larimer County, at (970) 619-4456 or drieves@larimer.org.