Strong winds swept across Larimer County

Last Saturday residents of Berthoud experienced extremely high winds that took down several large trees. Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District’s weather station reported winds up to 49 mph. Don Ashcraft, a Berthoud resident who has a home weather station, reported a gust of 107 mph at 3:01 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Ashcraft said, “After 18 years of collecting data, this was the highest gust that I have ever recorded on my home weather station.” The home in the photo is located on Fifth Street in Berthoud. The roof of the home was damaged.