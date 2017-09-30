Sports Roundup

By Dan Karpiel

Soccer – Berthoud tops Roosevelt

The Berthoud High School (BHS) soccer team won last week’s match over Tri-Valley Conference (TVC) foe Roosevelt by a 4-3 final tally. The win was all the more impressive considering the Spartans had to play the night’s game a player short after a red card was issued against Berthoud early in the match.

Senior superstar Tyler Markell scored twice for Berthoud, notching his 10th and 11th goals of the season. Ben Marquardt and Hunter Hursey also scored for Berthoud, while Hursey saved 15 shots, and surrendered only three, as Berthoud took the match to notch their fourth win of the season.

Berthoud (4-4) will welcome Erie to Max Marr Field at BHS on Monday, Oct. 2, for the first of two back-to-back TVC matches on their home pitch, the second coming against Holy Family on Oct. 4.

Softball – Lady Spartans two of last three

While the season has had its ups and downs, the BHS softball team has won three of their last four, all critical TVC affairs, with the only loss coming to reigning conference champion Erie on Sept. 26. The Lady Spartans won the prior two games going away, besting Roosevelt on 12-2 last Wednesday and Skyline 20-3 the day after.

The Lady Spartans took command of the game against Roosevelt early, rocking out five runs in the first inning and another three in the fourth to take a commanding 8-0 lead. Ashlynn Balliet, Sarah Jorissen and Addie Spears drove in two each. Tristen Pope stole two bases and Jorissen fanned seven and allowed the Lady ‘Riders to scatter only five hits in the victory for Berthoud.

Berthoud hung five runs on the board in the first and third innings before adding six in the fourth and another four in the fifth to get the mercy-rule win over Skyline. Sophie Supernor had three hits and three RBIs for the Lady Spartans in a game Berthoud dominated from start to finish.

After recording a pair of wins against the TVC bottom-feeders, things got different for Berthoud when they traveled to Erie on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers jumped out early, pushing four runs across the plate in the first and another in the second. While Berthoud scratched out a pair in the second, the early lead was too much to overcome, as Erie was able to tally 14 hits off of Jorissen.

The Lady Spartans (9-7, 4-6 conf.) face a make-or-break final two weeks with games against Frederick, Holy Family and Windsor, all three of whom bested Berthoud in the teams’ first matchups of the year.