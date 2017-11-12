Spartans headed to state playoffs

By Dan Karpiel
The Surveyor
The route may have been circuitous, but reaching the destination is what matters in the end.
The Berthoud High School (BHS) football team dropped their regular-season finale to Tri-Valley Conference (TVC) rival Mead by an unceremonious 42-14 final last Friday night at Max Marr Field at BHS, but, thanks to a killer conference schedule and taking care of business in their non-conference games, the Spartans will be one of just 16 teams headed to 3A state playoffs.
Reaching the state tournament was Berthoud’s stated goal at the beginning of the year, as Head Coach Troy Diffendaffer explained, “It’s the old Herm Edwards (line), you play to win, and if we’re not doing that then what are we out here for?”
Geography did the Spartans a favor, as having run the gambit of a killer TVC schedule – where Mead, Erie and Roosevelt will join Berthoud in the 3A state bracket – the road they traveled to get there will only make the No. 15 seed Spartans all the more prepared to take on No. 2 seed Palmer Ridge on Friday at Don Breese Stadium in Monument.
In facing Mead, who finished the year an undefeated 10-0 and earned the No. 1 seed for the postseason, in their season finale, Berthoud got an up-close look at what they will face in the state playoffs. The Mavericks’ misdirection, side-to-side offense, coupled with the killer speed of a roster plucked from a student body numbering over 1,000 strong, a handful of big plays made the difference.
Mead rattled off scoring plays of 75, 64, 75 and 65 yards, from different players each time, which made for a lopsided final score. “The things that hurt us tonight to make that score look so lopsided, was we gave up seven or six big plays. There were runs over 40-plus yards and that’s uncharacteristic of what we do defensively and that’s the big difference in the lopsided score,” Diffendaffer said after the game.
The tone of what Mead wanted to do offensively was set from the get-go. On their first play from scrimmage, Maverick quarterback Tyler Keys ran to the left side of the formation for 75 yards and a touchdown to put the visitors up 7-0 just 21 seconds into the game. Berthoud answered quickly, however, with a 46-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brock Voth to receiver Danny Pelphrey to even the score at 7-7 at the 11:15 mark as a shootout appeared to be in the making.
The Mavericks, however, were able to find the end zone on each of their next two possessions, scoring with a 64-yard run from Derek Edwards and then a 75-yard run from Jake Wachter to take a 21-7 lead by the 7:18 mark in the first.
“When you’re playing that type of offense, all three levels have to do their job, you have to be disciplined,” Diffendaffer said. “Mead is one hell of a team, they’re well-coached, they run that offense to perfection and do a great job with it. It’s just we opened up and got gouged big six times and that’s what made the difference.”
By the time the Mavericks scored their fourth touchdown of the game, a 34-yard run from Nathan Mackey to put Mead ahead 28-7 at the 10:51 mark in the second, the Spartans were forced to become one-dimensional. While Voth and his receivers, including Pelphrey (15 catches for 172 yards) and Jake Rafferty (eight for 71), did their best, the Mavericks’ ability to play coverage and blitz did in Berthoud and the game’s final outcome was not in doubt.
Not even two days after the conclusion of their regular season finale, Berthoud got some great news. Thanks to playing in the best 3A conference, by far, in the state, the Spartans’ final ranking in 3A RPI moved up to No. 15, securing Berthoud their first berth in the state playoffs since 2014.
“It’s new for most of us. Last season was like a whole different team from this year, for a lot of us it’s new and it’s cool and it’s fun to be out here. For our seniors it’s got to be great. Football is not over, we can all keep going,” said Pelphrey.
Asked about the approach the team would take entering the postseason, the junior wideout endorsed the mantra the Spartans have been preaching since the beginning, saying, “We’re going to keep playing our game, stay true to who we are as a team, to what we’ve been doing, and we’re going to stay prepared, stay focused, keep working and go in being the better team.”