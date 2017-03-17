Spartan Sports Round-Up

By Dan Karpiel

The Surveyor

Baseball: Spartans Fall to D’Evelyn in Season-Opener

The Berthoud High baseball team was able to keep it close for much of the contest against a talented lot from D’Evelyn High in Denver in their season-opener on Tuesday but late-inning hit parade by the hosts pushed the score to a crooked 11-1 final. Spartans’ ace pitcher Josh “G” Archer threw five innings, allowed the Jaguars to scatter just three hits and score two runs while striking out nine but things got out of hand for Berthoud when Archer exited the game. Brogan Sontag notched a double and scored Berthoud’s lone run while Colin DeVore and Chris DeSousa also tallied hits for the Spartans.

Berthoud (0-1) will begin their Tri-Valley Conference schedule right away with a series against Roosevelt. The Spartans will host the Roughriders at Jack Sommers Field in Berthoud on Mar. 16 and will then travel to Johnstown on Mar. 18 for game two.

Girls Soccer: Lady Spartans Win Two of First Three

The Berthoud High girls soccer team took to the pitch this spring with a lot of new faces on a varsity roster being led by new Head Coach, Kelly Hardegree-Ullman. Coach Hardegree-Ullman’s Lady Spartans have begun the season in fine fashion, winning their first two matches of the year as they notched a 3-2 overtime win over Greeley Central on Mar. 9 with and followed it up with a 4-3 victory over Weld Central on Mar. 11. Berthoud dropped their third match of the year, a road contest in Elizabeth by an unceremonious 6-0 final on Mar. 14.

Mid-fielder Maddie Barcewski began the season figuratively on fire for the Lady Spartans. The freshman scored the winning goal in overtime and was also credited with an assist against Greeley Central and then turned in a hat trick for Berthoud in the win over Weld Central. Barcewski’s hat-trick was big for Berthoud as her second goal gave Berthoud a two-score lead at halftime and, after Central scored, her third score pushed her team’s lead back to two to provide her team with some breathing room late in the match. Daria Degnan, Kyley Leatherwood and Elizabeth Netschke have also been in on the scoring frenzy for the Lady Spartans as each has scored a goal in the opening matches of the season.

Berthoud (2-1) will be home for their two matches as they take on Gering High, who will travel in from Nebraska, on Mar. 16 before hosting Fort Lupton on Mar. 23.

Girls Golf: Molli Boruff Claims Silver, Berthoud Girls Take Fourth in Season’s First Tourney

Berthoud senior golfer Molli Boruff shot a solid 84 (40-44) at Saddleback Golf Club in Firestone in the season-opening tournament on March 8 after high winds pushed the tournament back by two days. Boruff’s 12-over par score was good enough for second place in individual competition to Holy Family’s Hailey Schalk, who impressed with a four-over 76 to take first. As a team, Berthoud’s 299 placed them fourth in the eight-team tournament. Shannyn McEntee shot a 108 (54-54) for Berthoud and a strong back nine saw Kyra McDonald with a 107 (58-49). Emma Garner shot 129 (63-66) and Olivia Knudsen had a 155 (81-74).

Berthoud will travel to Longmont for a tournament at challenging Ute Creek on March 21.