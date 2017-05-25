Spartan Sports Round-Up

By Dan Karpiel

The Surveyor

Baseball: Spartan sluggers sweep Mead

After beginning the season with losses to D’Evelyn and Tri-Valley Conference (TVC) rival Roosevelt, the Berthoud High School (BHS) baseball team has bounced back in a big way over the last week. Berthoud got a 15-0 mercy-rule shortened win over Vista Peak and then won back-to-back TVC games over Mead.

Hot off the heels of their win over Vista Peak, the Spartans bats stayed hot as they topped the visiting Mavericks by a 11-1 final on March 23 at Jack Sommers Field at BHS. Berthoud got contributions from up and down the lineup as seven Spartans recorded hits on the afternoon with senior Josh Archer leading the way with three knocks and one RBI. Brogan Sontag, Chris DeSousa, Tristan Workman and Jake Yuska all drove in two with Sontag scoring a pair of runs. Berthoud played error-free in the field and DeSousa threw a complete game, allowing the Mavericks to scatter nine hits but allowed only a single run and struck out five.

Two days later the Spartans jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Five runs were more than Archer would need as the senior tossed a complete game four-hitter, surrendering only two runs and striking out five on his way to a second win in as many starts. Yuska and C.J. Balliet each drove in a pair as Berthoud cruised to the 7-2 win for their third-straight victory.

“Since everyone got back in school after spring break we’ve really picked it up a notch as a team and played well. Mead is a pretty decent team; I think they had five wins coming in. I think, as a team, as a whole, we’ve done a really good job focusing early, and it’s really been a whole team effort,” Archer explained after the Spartans swept Mead.

With the pair of victories over the Mavericks, Berthoud (3-3, 2-2 conf.) finds themselves in a three-way tie for fourth place in the eight-team TVC. The Spartans will travel down to metro Denver this week to compete in the three-game Arvada Tournament where they will face off with Alameda, Arvada and Thornton High Schools. Berthoud will resume TVC play on April 6 with a trip to Holy Family.

Girls Soccer: Berthoud bests Fort Lupton 3-1

After dropping two straight matches, the BHS girls soccer team moved back into plus territory in the win-loss column by notching a 3-1 win over Fort Lupton on their home pitch on Max Marr Field at BHS last Thursday.

Junior Kyley Leatherwood scored the first, and only, goal of the first half to give Berthoud a 1-0 lead going into the break. Team captain, Liz Bosnich, scored to put Berthoud ahead 2-0 in the second half but the goal was answered by Fort Lupton to cut the home team’s lead to just one. Freshman mid-fielder Maddie Barcewski, who was credited earlier with the assist on Leatherwood’s goal, scored the last goal of the game to give the Lady Spartans the 3-1 win. Sophomore goalkeeper Mackenzie Berezay saved four shots on the night for Berthoud.

Berthoud (3-2) will travel to Windsor for their next match on April 6 but will return home on April 10 where they will host Holy Family.

Tennis: Lady Spartans swept by University

For the first time of the year, the young BHS tennis team failed to register a single win in their match, as Berthoud fell 7-0 to the University High Lady Bulldogs on March 27.

In one singles Berthoud’s Abby Nash lost 6-0, 6-0 to University’s Janna Phansiri, and in two singles Camille Krammer beat Skye Kearney 6-0, 6-2. Berthoud’s Leah Marty lost her first match of the year in three singles as she fell 6-2, 6-1 to Janie Phansiri.

In the doubles matches the story was the same for Berthoud, as the Riley Lundgreen/Delaney Fouts team lost 6-2, 6-1 in one doubles. In two doubles, Berthoud’s Megan Lucero/Emily Casper pairing lost by a 6-1, 6-1 final to University’s Elizabeth Van der Torre/Alexi Vieyra. Eriana. Rennaker/Natalie Stoesz lost 6-2, 6-0 in three doubles to University’s Diandra Brooks/Katie Potter team, and in four doubles Berthoud ‘s Kali Thoren/Averi Long fell 7-5, 7-5 to the Peyton Eitemiller/Vanessa Gabaldon team.

Berthoud will host Holy Family for their next match on April 3 and will then travel to Eaton to face the Lady Reds on April 6.