Spartan sports round-up

By Dan Karpiel

The Surveyor

Girls golf: Lady Spartans take third, fifth in last week

On March 15 the Berthoud High School (BHS) girls golf team played their second tournament of the year on the same course they played their first one a week earlier, Saddleback Golf Course in Firestone. Berthoud had a good showing their second time around the course. Battling high winds along the way, the Lady Spartans finished third in the 20-team field. Senior Molli Boruff improved by a stroke over her first outing, shooting 83 and taking third place in individual competition. As a team, the Lady Spartans 285 was a marked improvement over the 299 they shot the week prior.

Illness forced Boruff to miss Berthoud’s next tournament, held on March 20 at Fox Hill Country Club in Longmont. Yet the Lady Spartans still managed to take fifth place in the eight-team conference tournament. Shannyn McEntee paced Berthoud with a 102 (52-50) and was followed closely by Kyra McDonald’s 103 (53-50) while Emma Garner’s 114 (53-61) rounded out Berthoud’s top three for team scoring. Berthoud will have two weeks to work on their game before their next tournament in Windsor at Pelican Lakes on April 4.

Girls soccer: Berthoud drops back-to-back matches

A hot start to the 2017 season cooled off a little bit in the last week for the BHS girls soccer team as the Lady Spartans found themselves on the losing end in a pair of games. Berthoud fell by a 6-0 final on the road in Elizabeth on March 14 and then lost by a 3-2 final on their home pitch to Gering High School, who traveled in from Nebraska. Berthoud trailed Gering 2-0 at halftime but rallied with a pair of goals, courtesy of junior forward Kyley Leatherwood, who is second on the team with seven points through four games, and goalkeeper Morgan Hughes recorded 13 saves. The Lady Spartans (2-2) will look to get back to winning ways when they host Fort Lupton (0-4) at Max Marr Field at BHS on March 23.

Tennis: Berthoud falls in home match to Windsor

The BHS tennis team got wins in a pair of singles matches over conference rival Windsor Monday night at the BHS courts, but dropped another in singles and all four doubles matches to lose by a 5-2 final tally.

Berthoud’s one singles player Abby Nash defeated Taylor Pankewicz in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3 and sophomore Leah Marty, who was a doubles player last season but moved to singles this year beat Brooklynn Kelley 6-4, 2-6, 7-5. Skye Kearney, Marty’s doubles partner a year ago, dropped her match to Maria D’Rosario 6-2, 6-0. Berthoud lost in all four doubles matches as Janeth Terrazas/Addie Oswald topped Riley Lundgreen/Delaney Fouts 6-1, 6-0, Sam West/Ally Kerr bested Meghan Lucero/Kali Thoren 6-4, 6-2, Kiley Smith/Anna Lowndes got the win over Natalie Stoesz/Eriana Rennacker 6-1, 6-2 in three doubles and in four doubles, Windsor’s Brooke Schrader/Natalie Talbot pairing beat Berthoud’s Carly Rafferty/Natalie Hyde team by 6-1, 6-2 score.

Berthoud will welcome conference foe Mead to the BHS courts on March 23 for their next match.