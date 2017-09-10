Soccer – Berthoud scores huge win in double overtime

By Dan Karpiel
The Surveyor
Even though they all count the same in the standings, some wins just mean more than others. The BHS soccer team got one of those bigger-than-most kinds of wins on Saturday as they defeated Mountain View by a 4-3 final tally in double-overtime.
The victory was an emotional one for a Spartan squad that is comprised almost entirely of juniors and seniors who have not been on the winning side in many matches over the last handful of years. “It was extremely good that we got that win. We’ve been working hard these last three years to get some wins and now they’re finally coming,” Berthoud senior Tyler Markell said. “To beat a team of a high caliber like Mountain View, that was big for us, and it’s a good feeling.”
Markell’s play was nothing short of phenomenal on the day. The senior striker tied the game at three-all with just minutes remaining in regulation time and then scored the winning goal for the Spartans in the second, and final, 10-minute overtime frame. Markell had scored earlier in the game, and the game-winning goal in overtime completed the hat trick for Berthoud’s leading scorer.
“Once I scored the first one I got the feeling that it was just going for me and the next two came pretty easily, I felt like I needed to help my team and went out there and tried to play my hardest,” Markell explained. Trent Rees also contributed a goal for the Spartans, and goalkeeper Hunter Hursey, in addition to saving 13 shots, was credited with an assist on one of Markell’s three goals.
The win gives Berthoud, under the leadership of new head coach, Scott Washenfelder, a big confidence boost and some positive momentum in the early throes of the 2017 season. The Spartans have a road-heavy schedule for the rest of September with only one game, Sept. 13, against Frederick, being played on their home pitch.