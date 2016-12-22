Shop small this Saturday, boost the Berthoud economy

Join 24 businesses in Berthoud for a chance to win $50, $100, or other wonderful prizes

By Surveyor staff

This weekend, when folks are getting excited for holiday shopping season to begin, remember the local businesses have great gifts to offer as well.

According to the National Federation of Independent Business, small businesses represent more than 99 percent of all U.S. employers. For many local retail businesses, the holiday shopping season is a make-or-break time. That’s why the Berthoud Area Chamber of Commerce encourages residents to shop small this Saturday, Nov. 26, and participate Small Business Saturday Bingo in Berthoud.

Twenty-four local businesses are participating in this Bingo game where participants get two Bingos on one card, they have a chance to win $50. If they take the time to visit all 24 businesses, they will have a chance to win $100. And, if they participate with at least five store visits, they’ll have a chance to win prizes. Participating businesses will have a sign in their windows.

Participants can visit whichever business they like to start, and drop off their card at the last business when they are finished. Small Business Saturday Bingo in Berthoud is free to play.

The chamber recommends checking out each business, as they each have unique items for the holidays as well as everyday shopping. Buy local and support local Berthoud businesses.

Participating businesses:

Berthoud Brewing – noon – 10 p.m.

Berthoud Community Library District − 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Berthoud Drug – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Berthoud Brick Oven Pizza − 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Berthoud Habitat for Humanity – 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Berthoud Pizza Company – 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Berthoud Wine & Spirits – 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Boho Sweet Boutique – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Bonnie Smith Agency – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

City Star – noon – 10 p.m.

Cornerstone Café/New Freedom Church – 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Da Bean – 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

D’s Boutique – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Glass of Art – 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Grandpa’s Café – 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Hays Market – 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Indigo Sky Trading Co. – 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Linnertz Hardwood Flooring – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

MainStreet Car Care & Quick Lube – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Meadows Home & Garden – 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Picture This – 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Pioneer Museum – 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Side Tracked – 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Wishful Living – 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.