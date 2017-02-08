Sheriff Smith chosen to head state sheriff’s association

By Surveyor Staff

On Jan. 12, 2017, Sheriff Justin Smith was sworn in as president of the County Sheriffs of Colorado (CSOC) at the 20th Annual Winter Conference in Loveland. CSOC officers and directors are comprised of five officers and five directors. Smith will be filling the roll of president following Sheriff Bruce Hartman’s (Gilpin County) one-year term. Smith served as first vice president in 2016.

“It’s an honor to be elected by the citizens of Larimer County to serve as their sheriff. It’s a further privilege to be chosen by my fellow Colorado sheriffs to lead the state association of sheriffs. As sheriffs, we have many opportunities to continually improve how we deliver public safety services throughout all of our counties. My goal for the year as the association president is to assure we provide a common vision for the office of sheriff in Colorado and that we make our state a safer place for all citizens.” – Sheriff Justin Smith

CSOC is an association of county sheriffs from across the State of Colorado who advocate for and serve the Office of Sheriff. The association provides education and professional assistance to sheriffs and deputies in the State of Colorado. CSOC aims to promote unity among county sheriffs to enable them to best serve and protect the people of this great state. CSOC offers many support services to Colorado sheriffs, including over 126 training programs, three conferences, legislative services, approximately 30 $500 scholarships every academic year, and a CSOC survivors fund to the survivors of Colorado peace officers killed in the line of duty.