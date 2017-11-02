See you in the funny papers – “Dennis the Menace” Part I

Rudy Hemmann
The Surveyor
Henry King “Hank” Ketcham (1920 – 2001) brought us into the world of a mischievous 5-to-6-year-old boy who lives next door to a slightly rumpled, curmudgeonly, and at times out-and-out cranky old man. The mischievous 5-to-6-year-old I am referring to is, of course, young Dennis Mitchel, the main character of the comic strip “Dennis the Menace.”
According to Don Markstein’s Toonopedia website (toonopedia.com), Ketcham created the single-panel daily strip during the same month (October 1950) the comic strip “Peanuts” made its debut, and a short five months later (March 1951) “Dennis the Menace” was launched by the Post-Hall Syndicate.
The launch was somewhat inauspicious in that Post-Hall had only 16 newspapers signed to run the strip. However, the popularity of the strip grew remarkably fast, and a full-color Sunday strip was added in 1952. The Sunday edition was a multi-panel “comic strip;” not the single-panel variety of the parent strip.
The National Cartoonists’ Society (NCS) bestowed its prestigious Reuben Award on Ketcham in 1952 when the strip was a little more than a year old and its creator was only 32 years of age. He received another NCS award in 1978. This time it was the Silver T-Square, “for outstanding contributions to the profession.”
As reported in an online biography on the website imdb.com, Ketcham was born and raised in Seattle, Wash., and knew he wanted to be a cartoonist by the age of 6. He remembered watching a family friend sketch Barney Google and other comic strip and comic book characters of the day. He stated in later years he “couldn’t wait to borrow the artist’s ‘magic pencil’ and try creating his own “magic sketching.’”
By the time he graduated high school he was an accomplished illustrator. This led him to drop out of the University of Washington in 1938 during his freshman year and move to Hollywood, Calif., to see if his chosen profession would support him. He found employment at the studio of Walter Lantz (creator of Woody Woodpecker) and later worked at Walt Disney Studios where he worked on “Pinocchio,” “Bambi” and “Fantasia” projects. When World War II broke out he joined the Navy and did sketches for training materials, posters and war-bond advertisements. After leaving the Navy at wars’ end he did freelance illustrative work from his home, still dreaming of the day he’d start his own comic strip.
One afternoon in 1950 his wife Alice stormed into his studio and exclaimed “Your son is a menace.” His son Dennis was four years old at the time, and the more he thought of the encounter with Alice and what she had said, the clearer the germ of an idea matured into the possibility of a strip built around a mischievous little boy.
Entirely by coincidence, on the very same day “Dennis the Menace” was released here in the U.S., another comic strip with the same name, by David Law, debuted in the United Kingdom. The title characters were much different, but the names of the two strips were identical. The U.K. version became popular in the widely-read British humor anthology comic, “The Beano,” and is still one of the most-liked characters of the publication to this day.
(The British version is today named “Dennis the Menace and Gnasher” and features a boy 10 to 12 years old who is always coming up with new ways to aggravate his parents. For example, his mum comes into the kitchen and finds him sawing the table in half because, he says, he is bored and needs some excitement in his life.
Ketcham’s Dennis may be mischievous but is still lovable and he doesn’t set out to do harm, but being perpetually a 5 ½-year-old, he can’t help being a little bit destructive – especially to the peace of mind of his cranky but lovable neighbor, Mr. Wilson, whose sole mission at the current point in his life is to enjoy retirement.
It is also Ketcham’s Dennis that became a worldwide hit. The popularity of “Dennis the Menace” led directly to a media and merchandizing phenomenon. This is despite never reaching the astronomical circulation heights of “Hagar the Horrible,” “Blondie,” or “Li’l Abner.” Even so, the strip did manage to reach and hold on to the thousand-newspaper mark.
However, the merchandising revenue eventually outstripped the revenue derived from syndication, according to Markstein, who noted that a picture of Dennis graced many ice cream containers at Dairy Queen a few years ago. There was also a prime-time comedy “Dennis the Menace” television show from 1959 to 1963. The CBS TV network showed re-runs of those episodes on Saturday mornings until 1965. In the late 1980s Dennis was again on TV in a prime-time special (1987) and in animation shows (1988 to 1989 and again 1993 to 1994).
Ketcham relied heavily on assistants (Marcus Hamilton with dailies and Ron Ferdinand with the Sunday strips) as he reached retirement age. He eventually left all the drawing and writing to the assistants and took on the role of overseer to the daily and Sunday projects.
King Features Syndicate now distributes the daily panel to some 1,200 newspapers, which are scattered among 48 countries and translated in 19 different languages. Pretty darn good for a mere child who’s been 5 1/2 for the past 60, going on 70 years.
The imdb.com website has Ketcham making the following statement:
“I’m not in it for posterity. People look at it for 30 seconds … then it gets used to wrap fish.”
Next month more of Dennis.
Until then, I’ll see you in the funny papers.