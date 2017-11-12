Second annual NaNoWriMo write-in motivates writers

By Shelley Widhalm

The Surveyor

The Berthoud library wants to give writers a reason to start writing 50,000 words in 30 days.

On Nov. 1, the first day of the official National Novel Writing Month campaign, the Berthoud Community Library District, 236 Welch Ave., will hold the second annual after-hours write-in.

The campaign is a 30-day challenge for writers to start or continue a novel or short story collection during the month of November, as they put in an average of 1,667 words a day. The write-in is a way for writers to gather and work on their own projects in a community environment.

“It’s the library opening up their space for writers who want to get their work done in an uninterrupted setting,” said Amie Pilla, chief executive officer of the library. “The sole focus is writing, and there are no distractions. It’s just time to work.”

NaNoWriMo, which began in 1999 and in 2005 became a nonprofit, is a writing boot camp that encourages creativity and education. Last year there were more than 384,000 participants, and since it started, 250-plus NaNoWriMo novels have been traditionally published by large and small publishing houses.

NaNoWriMo expects this year there will be more than 400,000 participants for the month, guided by the theme of Superpowered Noveling.

“NaNoWriMo ignites people’s super heroic creative powers every year by empowering them to write their stories,” said Grant Faulkner, executive director of NaNoWriMo, in a statement about the event. “It takes courage, grit, resilience — and wild imaginative leaps — to write 50,000 words of a novel in a month.”

NaNoWriMo participants log in to the campaign website, nanowrimo.org, to fill out a profile, track their daily word counts and submit their novel at the end of the month for a final word count. Participants who reach the final count will receive a certificate and other prizes, along with participation, writing and personal achievement badges along the way for the other milestones they meet.

The Berthoud library is listed as an official participant in NaNoWriMo’s Come Write In community partnership program, open as a community write-in space during library hours. Through the program more than 1,100 libraries, bookstores and other community spaces will coordinate writing events and offer participants a support system during the month.

“There’s a lot of motivation to be found in working on the same thing with others, knowing you are taking on the same challenge,” Pilla said.

The library’s write-in is scheduled 6-9 p.m. in the community room after the library closes. Last year approximately 10 people came to the write-in, and 10 to 15 are expected this year, Pilla said.

“It’s day one, so we wanted to give people time dedicated to just getting started,” Pilla said. “If we get people started on the right foot, the rest of the month will go a lot easier.”

The library’s write-in began as a way to give members of a writers group an outlet for their NaNoWriMo projects, while giving community members the opportunity to also participate, Pilla said. The writers group, which consists of about 15 members, meets at the library on a weekly basis on Monday mornings.

During the write-in, the library, which is co-hosting the write-in with the writers group, will provide snacks. Two staff members will lead a few competitions, such as word sprints, where writers will be encouraged to write as many words as they can in a set amount of time, which will be about 20 minutes. The writers will be able to share part of their writing and ask questions about spelling and grammar and the content of their projects.

“You’re competing against yourself mostly, but it helps a lot of people work because of the camaraderie of it,” Pilla said.

The writers group holds a write-in every couple of months, usually on a Wednesday or Thursday 6-9 p.m. after the library closes, with 45 minutes of writing and a break, followed by more writing, said Deb Wykoff, a member of the Berthoud Community Library Writers Group. The NaNoWriMo write-in is a similar get-together.

“We’re viewing it as a kickoff to give ourselves an opportunity to sit down on the first day and get a good chunk of our writing done,” Wykoff said. “Hopefully, if we’re on a roll, we’ll stick with it for the rest of the month.”

The library may schedule a second write-in toward the end of November for writers to continue their NaNoWriMo projects.