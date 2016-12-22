Ross Louis Peters Jr.

Born in 1945 in Hayes Center, Neb., was born, the youngest of three children, to Sarah Francis Peters and Ross Louis Peters Sr. He served in the Army reserves and resided in Colorado for the remainder of his full family-filled life.

Ross is survived by his wife Janet Peters, three children; Susan, Jayme and Ross, two step-children; Michael and Michelle; and 10 grandchildren.

Services were conducted at Grace Place Church, 375 Meadowlark Dr., Berthoud, Colo., on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, at 4 p.m. Reception followed the service. In lieu of flowers, it has been requested to send memorials to Front Porch Ministries, 310 N Cleveland Ave., Loveland, CO 80537 and Larimer County Humane Society, 6317 Kyle Ave, Ft Collins, CO 80525

Please view the online obituary, sign the guest book and send condolences at www.allnutt.com.