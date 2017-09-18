Road maintenance on Berthoud Parkway and First Street to begin Sept. 19

As part of the town’s annual road maintenance program, the Town of Berthoud will conduct road maintenance work on Berthoud Parkway (LCR 17) and First Street on Sept. 19 and 20, weather permitting.
Crews will first chip-seal Berthoud Parkway from Mountain Avenue (Highway 56) north to County Road 10E and then move to First Street from the roundabout north to LCR 12. Work is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Berthoud Parkway on Sept. 19 and is expected to be completed by the end of the day on Sept. 20.
Traffic will be limited to one lane on Berthoud Parkway and one lane on First Street; drivers should expect delays through the work zone.