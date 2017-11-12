Registration for winter Berthoud Parks & Rec going on now

Special to the Surveyor

Berthoud Parks and Recreation Department 2017 winter activity registration period is in full swing with activity registration opening on Wednesday, Nov. 1. Community members can sign up for programs by stopping by the Parks and Recreation office at 100 10th St. or by going online to www.berthoud.org. The deadline to register your child before a late fee is charged is Nov. 30.

The Berthoud Parks and Recreation Department is offering an array of programs this winter. If you are interested in playing basketball, they offer a Little Dribblers basketball program for kids ages 4 to 6 and a youth basketball league offered for kids in third through sixth grade. Participants in the third-sixth grade league will play against teams in Berthoud and teams from the Thompson Rivers Parks and Recreation District throughout the season. For those not interested in basketball but want to try something different, the Parks and Recreation Department is now offering a martial arts class for children and adults. Participants meet twice a week to learn the art of Tang Soo Do over a six-week period. Lastly, the Parks and Recreation Department is putting on their Second Annual Christmas Coloring Contest. The coloring contest is a free event for children ages preschool to sixth grade to showcase their artistic skills and compete for a prize.

For adults, the Berthoud Parks and Recreation Department is offering an adult women’s volleyball league, a co-ed volleyball drop-in session and a men’s 3v3 basketball league. The women’s league will start on Wednesday, Nov, 29, with all games being played on Wednesday evenings at Turner Middle School starting at 7 p.m. The adult co-ed drop-in winter session will start on Tuesday, Nov. 28, with all games being played on Tuesday evenings at Turner Middle School from 7-9 p.m. The men’s 3v3 basketball league will start on Thursday, Feb. 1, with all games being played on Thursday evenings from 7-9 p.m.

For questions or more information regarding registration, programs or park/pool reservations, contact the Town of Berthoud Parks and Recreation Department at 970-532-1600.