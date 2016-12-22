Paul Alan Jones: Jan. 18, 1959 – Sept. 15, 2016

Paul Alan Jones was born on Jan. 18, 1959, and passed on Sept. 15, 2016, at Pathway’s Hospice in McKee Medical Center after a month-long illness. Paul was born to Thomas C. and Joyce N. Jones. He attended Berthoud schools and graduated from Berthoud High School in 1977. He also attended CMC in Leadville and, true to the nature of the school’s nickname CNSki, he did ski, a lot…there were many powder days.

Paul also attended Colorado Aero Tech and graduated top of his class in the Power Plant Tech program. He was married to Jacque Slavens and raised two children. In the most recent years he was his mother’s primary care giver until he became ill. He was well-known and liked in the Berthoud/Loveland area.

Paul was involved in softball, Moon Theater, disk golf, and helping others in general. He was preceded in death by his father Tom and oldest brother Donald. He is survived by his mother Joyce, brother Thomas and sister Patricia. He also leaves behind his children, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pathway’s Hospice. There will be a memorial gathering on Saturday Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. This will be held at Barn Owls Dance Hall, 619-1/2 Fourth St., Berthoud. A light lunch will be provided.