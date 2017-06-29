Obituary – Robert “Bob” E. Lintz Sr.

Robert “Bob” E. Lintz Sr. 71, of Berthoud, Colo., passed away with family by his side, on June, 6, 2017, at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colo., due to complications of surgery. Bob was born July 3, 1945, in Santa Monica, Calif., to Lavon and Eileen (Houston) Lintz.

He spent 15 years in Ohio and made his way back to California where he met and married his wife of 53 years, Terri, and together started a family. After 55-plus years in California he and wife Terri chose Berthoud, Colo., to retire and enjoy life.

Bob enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially by the pool barbequing. He loved Disneyland where we spent many weekends “making memories.” He was an athlete with a love of baseball which he passed on to his three children. Bob was proud to call himself “Papa” and loved spending time with, and bragging about, his granddaughter Krystin.

His love for space led to a trip to Space Camp, where he and Krystin had an incredible adventure of a lifetime.

Bob was innovative and ambitious in life and in business. He was an entrepreneur, a computer consultant, and owned several small businesses. He was a man who was genuinely loved and respected by everyone he knew. He was a husband, father, grandfather, and a good friend. Bob will truly be missed.

Bob is survived by his wife Dr. Terri Harvey-Lintz; sons Robert Jr. Lintz and Brian Lintz and daughter-in-law Gina Lintz; daughter Jennifer Schooley, son-in-law Randy Schooley, and granddaughter Krystin Schooley.

A burial at sea in Southern California is planned in the upcoming months.

“Love you, bye bye”