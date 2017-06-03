Obituary – Rebecca ‘Becky’ Biava Zuercher

Rebecca ‘Becky’ Biava Zuercher

Oct. 3, 1948 — May 18, 2017

Rebecca ‘Becky’ Biava Zuercher, of Powell, Wyo., died May 18, 2017, in Billings, Montana. She was 68.

Becky was born in McLeansboro, Illinois, on Oct. 3, 1948, to Pete and Pauline (Camarata) Biava.

Becky lived in various parts of the world before settling in Northern Colorado, where she eventually met and married David Zuercher in March of 1994.

Becky always held a big heart for all animals, and enjoyed her dogs, horses, and farming with David. She was part of a country music duo for many years, performing for various occasions and venues.

After successfully running and operating DZ/BZ Excavating with David from 1994 to 2004, they moved from Colorado to Powell to continue their passion for farming and animals. Becky treasured spending time with her friends, family, and being outside; as well as being an active member of Faith Community Church in Powell.

She is survived by her husband, David Zuercher; stepdaughters Heidi Zuercher of Loveland, Colorado, Lisa Zuercher of Denver, Colorado, Leslie Zuercher Orlick (Scott Orlick), and grandson Brody Orlick of Milliken, Colorado.

Becky was preceded in death by her parents.

Per Becky’s request, no memorial service will be held, but a celebration of her life will be conducted later this summer by her family and friends. Memorial donations can be made in her honor and memory to any animal rescue foundation or shelter.