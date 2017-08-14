Obituary – Jerry B. Hoard Jr.

Jerry B. Hoard Jr. passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 22, 2017, at the age of 51. He is survived by his former wife, Donna L.Hoard; his sons, Brandon M. Hoard and Trey C. Hoard, all of New Orleans, La.; his parents, Jerry B. Hoard Sr. and Sherrill M. Hoard; his siblings, Michelle Hoard, Joylynn Lawley (Branden), Kevin Hoard, Jeremy Hoard, Betteanne Hoard, Jeannette Goodloe (Tyler); and his nephews, Colton Lawley, Wesley Lawley, Austin Lawley, and Noah Goodloe.

Above all, Jerry was a loving father and will be missed by all who knew him. Jerry graduated from Berthoud High School in 1984. He was a veteran of the US Navy and served in Desert Storm on the USS Stump. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Francis Xavier and the American Legion.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center through the Ochsner Cancer Institute, New Orleans, La., may be offered at www.ochsner.org. Please select your gift to go to the Ochsner Cancer Institute (OCI). Online condolences may be offered at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com.