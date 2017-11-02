Obituary – James (Jimbo) Emery Nikoden

James Emery Nikoden (Jimbo), 61, of Berthoud, Colo., passed away on Oct. 14, 2017. Jimbo was born on Dec. 4, 1955 in Easton, Pa. He was a brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend.

Jimbo was an avid rock climber, climbing many mountain peaks all over the U.S., most notably Wyoming’s Devils’ Tower Window route as one of the few teams to ever accomplish that feat. He was a talented drummer and musician, playing with local bands and friends. He was a passionate painter and a first-degree black belt. Jimbo immersed himself in the music of Pink Floyd. He started and was a member of the Brothers of the Bandana and Bubbas to boot.

Jim is lovingly remembered by his two sons, Jason and Jesse, two grandsons, Jace and Ashton, five sisters; Shirley, Janet, Joann, Susan and Carole, and three brothers; Eddie, Bobby and John.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents; Emery and Elsa Nikoden, sisters; Sissy, Priscilla, Emma and Carolyn; and brother Lukey.

Jimbo has a lot of friends who loved him and miss him dearly. We love you Jimbo. Rest well, our dear friend.