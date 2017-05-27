Obituary – Ivan E. Majors

Ivan E. Majors

Oct. 2, 1933 — May 16, 2017

Ivan Elmo Majors, 83, of Berthoud, died May 16, 2017, at The Bridge Assisted Living of Longmont.

Ivan was born Oct. 2, 1933, in Fairfield, Ill., to LaVerl and Beulah (Harris) Majors. He attended school in Fairfield, Ill., and then Rocky Ford, Colo., where he graduated from Rocky Ford High School.

On Jan. 16, 1955, he married Ona Mae States in Rocky Ford, Colo. The family moved to the Longmont/Berthoud area in 1968 and lived there until 1998. They then moved to the Rocky Ford/La Junta, Colo., area to be near Mae’s mother in her final years. Ivan and Mae returned to the Berthoud area in August 2012, where they resided with their daughter Darla and son-in-law Jerry. After Mae’s passing in 2015 Ivan moved to The Bridge in Longmont.

Ivan was proud of his service to his country. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in March 1952 and served until March 1956. He often could be heard telling stories of his military time spent in Germany.

Family was very important to Ivan. He was especially proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He cherished every opportunity to be with them and was pleased his three oldest great-grandchildren would have memories of him

Ivan leaves behind many treasured friends whom he met as a member of the Church of Christ in Loveland, La Junta and Windsor before becoming a member at the Collyer Street Church of Christ in Longmont in his final years.

Survivors include his daughters Jeanette Smith and husband David of Perryton, Texas, and Darla Geiger and husband Jerry of Berthoud. He is also survived by three grandchildren: Nathan Geiger and wife Alisa, Vicki Winger and husband Ryan, and Elizabeth Turner and husband Michael. He is survived by six great-grandchildren; Jayden, Tianna and Blakely Geiger, Emmalyn and Easton Winger, and Ava Turner. He is also survived by his sisters Lelah Headley of Fort Collins, Lola McCleskey of Lafayette, Colo., and Nadine Beach of Thornton, Colo., and brother-in-law Elvis Baker of La Junta, Colo., and many other beloved family members.

Ivan was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mae Majors, his parents, his son Robert “Bobby” Majors, and brothers-in-law Jack Beach, Chris Headley and Charles McCleskey, and sister-in-law, Doris Baker.

A memorial service to celebrate Ivan’s life was at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2017, at the Church of Christ, 1351 Collyer St., Longmont. Burial was 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 22, 2017, at Greenlawn Cemetery in Berthoud, Colo.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Mountain States Children’s Home, 14780 N. 107th St., Longmont, CO 80504.

The family wishes to thank the staff of The Bridge Assisted Living of Longmont for their wonderful care of Ivan while he resided there, and especially during his final days. Also thank you to Suncrest Hospice and Life Care Center of Longmont.